Who’s Better: Ray Allen Or Reggie Miller?

Then something else happened, something else even more awkward. Earlier this year, Miller wasn’t voted as a finalist for this year’s Hall of Fame class. Very odd.
Was the myth of Reggie Miller greater than the player? Some might say yes. We don’t necessarily agree. But we think one thing we can all agree on is that Ray Allen is on that elite level. To determine which shooter was the better player, well that is an entirely different argument all to itself.
We argue. You decide.
Ray Allen
What separates a Ray Allen from a Reggie Miller in the realm of “who is better?” Both have their place in history and have done very similar things throughout their respective careers. Of course they have similarities (shooting) that make this argument appealing, but the reality is their differences are what make Allen a vastly superior player at the end of the day.
In his prime, Allen was an elite athlete that could break down the defense with regularity; most people today forget when he was Jesus Shuttlesworth. He was crafty with the ball, elusive and always had the threat of shooting over the defender, so in his younger years, Allen was a great all-around scorer. As an athlete, Allen was much stronger and faster than Miller ever was. You could never put Allen in a box and label him a one-dimensional player.
Speaking of offense, Allen was (and still is) a better passer and team player; he played within the offense with regularity. Allen did not need to shine. He was at his best as a second or third option for his career, experiencing limited success as “the best player” while on the Sonics. With the Bucks and currently with the Celtics, Allen was able to exploit matchups and take over a game as needed. Playing with the likes of Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell or with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce really showed the value he brings to a team.
That factor hurt Miller through his playing years; he and the Pacers both saw him as the best player on a championship team. In reality he was a lot like Allen: if he was moved down to a lesser role, he could have maximized his effectiveness on the court. Allen was able to sacrifice ego to help team success. He went to three conference finals and two NBA Finals, winning that elusive title that escaped Miller throughout his career.
Defensively, neither have much to brag about, Allen and Miller were both never respected as defenders and for the most part rightfully so. But in Allen’s case, he seemed to raise his game and play defense at a very high level when the situation called for it. He will never be known for this, but he has defended Kobe Bryant tighter than anyone else during his career. Bryant has been the best offensive player in the NBA for over 10 years and Allen is one guy that seems to know how to make him work harder for buckets than anyone.
So who is better you ask?
In his 14 years in the NBA, Ray Allen has eclipsed or matched everything Reggie Miller was able to do in 17 years. He is the better athlete, more complete offensive player and has the ability to step up in the clutch to defend. Sure Miller had more theatrics and rivalries with Hollywood celebrities; Allen just wins and continues to cement his place in NBA history.
-KRISTOFER HABBAS
Don’t Get Me Wrong: REGGIE MILLER Was A SHOOTING MACHINE and He Put Work WAY BEFORE RAY, So Out Of RESPECT, A Lot Of People Would Say REGGIE But I’m Going With RAY Cause His OVER-ALL GAME Stretch Further Than REGGIE’S.
Easy one –> Reggie
I have a soft spot for those cocky, trash-talking bastards like Reggie, Payton, …
hard to say, but Rays shot is for sure better looking than Millers… although I think Miller has the edge over Ray in terms of clutchness
Neoy
That’s why I pick reggie and not even close for me. Reggie took his team to like 50 conference finals and gave the championship bulls their only 7 game series. Hadoken and three on jordan are epic.
Allen as a first option in seattle was pretty deadly and in the bucks he was the number 1 option in that trio averaging 22 points 5 rebounds and nearly 5 assists in the 2000-01 season while raising his game in the playoff run to 25 a game 4 rebounds and 6 assists. If it wasn’t for the screw job by David Stern the Bucks would have played the Lakers in the finals (though I highly doubt they win). In seattle lets not forget besides being a regular 25 ppg scorer night in night out that he took the sonics on a surprise run in the 04-05 season he took the spurs to 6 games BY HIMSELF with the likes of jerome james, vivaly potapenko, danny fortson, you get my point. Also Second option Rashard Lewis was down and third option Radmonovic was as well for the whole playoff series against the spurs so he basically played being the only player to be truly worried about for the sonics offense. He had a knack for playing big and elevating his teammates game I believe that if Allen had more role players on his team that he could have won a championship being the number one option.
Ewing took the bulls in 92 to 7 games,
It’s a close call. This probably doesn’t answer the question but, I’m just saying, Reggie holding it up as a single-franchise small-market guy for an entire era means something. Or it should at least. (I’m not saying that to differentiate … FWIW, Ray Allen is also a guy of extremely high character.)
ha true forgot that one. and old bird almost made the conference finals also.
Ray Allen no doubt. Dude is a excellent all around player. Pure shooters are never successful in this league. You gotta do a little of everything! Although Reggie had to face MJ’s Bulls, Ray Allen had to face Kobe and his Lakers. That’s not an easy feat considering Kobe is the second best player of all time (I said it)
ray allen is a better player…but i think ray allen underachieve considerin how talented he is n everythin …reggie miller overachieve considerin he couldnt even beat his own sister….i knw she aint regular lmmfao…but she was still beatin him when he was in college not suppose to happen when u r a legit NBA 2GUARD…neither one was great as the best player on a team ..but i think ray could handle a lesser role 10times easier
Stupidest argument ever. Without a doubt Allen is better than Miller. Allen’s numbers are better, he broke Miller’s record and most importantly he has a ring. I’m still laughing at ppl who are actually picking Reggie….grow up and learn about basketball and life.
ps–100% guarantee that Allen makes Hall of Fame first ballot….is Miller in the HOF yet?? figure it out
Pretty weak argument for Reggie. Though Miller’s presence was more entertaining than Ray Ray… Miller never punished people with facials like Allen has. Entertainment wise Miller has it. Basketball skill wise, Allen is a far better player.
Personally I’d say Reggie was better, but I know I have my biases, and I can understand the argument for Ray.
Either way, PLEASE stop with the “better by far” and “without a doubt” nonsense. I’m mostly looking at you, @Slugger. If you can’t admit that these two guys are very evenly matched, you’re the one who doesn’t watch basketball.
Ray Allen has the better overall skill-set and stats than Reggie …thats more valuable to me when picking ‘Whos Better’
This is as tough as it gets. The silent assassin or the loudmouthed gunslinger? If you like to finish somebody with a big loud ka-boom, then it’s Miller. If you want a simple quiet shot to the head, it’s Allen. Effective either way.
Shit, maybe even Ray and Reggie would have a hard time picking over themselves.
@Austin
I think Ray is a pretty significantly better player than Reggie. Seeing as Reggie’s best trait was his shot and Ray probably does that better than him (by a hair) everything else Ray does is far better than Reggie. In his prime you could line Ray up and point and feel comfortable. Never would you ever have felt comfortable with Reggie playing anywhere other than on the wing. Not to mention ball handling and athleticism discrepancies. I love Reggie it’s just really he is not as close as it may seem.
@Austin – Kiss the rings country boi. Ray Ray > Austin and reggie
Wow! These stats you’ve shown us make Reggie look kinda bad. or at least, not as good as he truly was. I feel like Ray Allen is the better all around player, but Miller was the most entertaining of the two. (See Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks)
jesus shuttleworth. while theyre on the same level as shooters, reggie cant hold a candle to ray allen’s all around game.
most lopsided one ever. Ray by a mile.
I love reggie (first jersey i ever bought) but he was ALWAYS one dimensional.
Anyone who picks reggie must be too young to remember that ray in his younger days would kill you with his jumper, then when you stepped up to guard it, would blow by you for layups, dunks, and and-ones, then when you gave him a little space, he’d go back to drilling you with j’s. he was the rare all around player, on offense at least.
if i needed one 3 pointer, free throw, or jumper, on one offensive possession tho, i’d take miller.
So if Reggie’s all-around game was so much worse and Reggie was so one-dimensional, how is it that Reggie got to the free-throw more often than Ray? And how is it that Reggie and Ray are equal in terms of how often they used the three-pointer as a weapon?
Reggie — 5.1 free-throw attempts per game
Ray — 4.1 free-throw attempts per game
Reggie — 37% of his FGA’s were threes
Ray — 37% of his FGA’s were threes
LOL – Kiss the ring(s)??? So now being a ring chaser makes you more elite? The Celtics still wanted Reggie in the first season Boston’s core came together. This is closer than you people are giving it credit for. You guys are making it sound like Allen put KG, Pierce, Posey, Powe, Rondo, Perkins & Cassell on his back and demolished the Lakers for his ring, while Reggie spent his seasons wilting under pressure.
Reggie is great in his own regard and as much as people say Allen is a surefire 1st ballot HOF, lots of players have to wait longer than they deserved to.
even tho i dont have an opinion austin, refferring to your last remark in terms of free throw attempts, reggie is kinda notoriously known for annoying players by how well he flopped or sold a fake foul to refs. kicking his legs out to make it seem like a defender hit him, when in fact reggie initiated contact.
but that jus shows reggie’s smarts. it’s not a knock on him for doing that, but if i was a defender, i’d b pissed.
Why are you asking the question now? Could it be that Ray is in a funk? Let’s hate on him a little bit? Fact is Ray is the best pure shooter to ever play the game.
maybe SLAM can rank just them right next to each other in the next ranking issue.
Say what you will about Reggie, he was never afraid of the heat and he invited alot of it. Warring against the 90s Knicks, wearing the Superman shirt during warmups in his only NBA Finals appearance …. he was a 90s basketball icon in a way Ray Allen has not quite matched. If the question is “Who’s the better talent?”, then maybe the answer is Ray Allen. But, if the question is “Who’s got the stronger legacy?” then maybe it’s a closer call.
this one is tough for me because they’re two of my most adored players ever..i’m a die hard reggie miller fan and followed his career, but in terms of talent and skills ray allen is easily better.but talent isn’t the only thing that matters. reggie brought courage, loyalty (to a small market team that hated him at first), and a lot of heart that allowed him to play above his talent.for that, reggie is better. hard man, but i guess there is no reason at all to hate on any. they’re both great. that’s more important than who’s better, for me.
Miller was always the man for the pacers. Ray Allen has always been the #2 and #3 guy for all the teams he played on.
Ray Allen has the better skills and ring but you can’t compete with Reggie’s heart.
IMO, Ray Allen is better, skill-wise.
That said… Of the two, I’d take Reggie Miller and the decision is easy. He’s the best I’ve ever watched to use screens. He always thrived in the big games, against the game’s best. and he’s was tougher and stronger than he looked, and a better defender than he got credit for. Simply put, Reggie is the type of dude I’d go to war with.
@ Hater
The only time ray was the number 2/3 guy was in Boston, in Milwaukee he was the number 1 option and that was especially the case in seattle where he put up 25 a night easy. I have a lot of love for reggie but lets be honest if were talking better player then its easily ray allen, shooter you can go either way and clutchness you would have to go reggie although rays resume isnt too shabby, numbers dont lie go look at who put more 20 plus ppg seasons and ray has him beat even in rebounding and assisting categories career wise, plus reggie was only able to reach 22 ppg twice in his whole career while ray did it 7 times. Like i said i love both players but ray is clearly the better player as he did a little bit more then reggie
Ray is the better player and has had the better career. Reggie is a great player but people remember him for the theatrics BUT they were mostly against the Knicks (a team he rarely beat especially in the playoffs) and he had too many 1-and-done playoff seasons to be considered big in big games.
ray allen is better,thats my opinion
I vote for Ray Allen’s mom.
Reggie aint even the best in his family!
Nah I’m playing, but I dont think this as lop sided as every ones making it…although I would agree Ray is the better talent, better basketball player
but I think people are sleeping on Reggie a bit. He never backed down in big moments, faced much better defenses (Chicago & New York come to mind)in an NBA that was tougher and didnt have the rules that favor the shooter it has today, and always seemed to come up big againt the NBA’s greatest player (MJ).
I just dont see it to be a “without a doubt” arguement that some are painting it to be…that being said my vote is still Jesus.
Reggie Miller by a little. The ring dosen’t solve the question. Reggie was Indiana and Ray was the 3rd best player on Boston when they won it and possibly now the 4th best player on the Celtics.
Ray Allen was Seattle. if the ring doesnt solve the question does having better career numbers? Reggie was Indiana who basically lost to the Knicks yearly. Ray can mashitup……Ray by a landslide
better single season scoring average
better all around season concering rebounds and assist
more threes made
ring
Look reggie did great things but if it wasn’t for the 80’s and 90’s explosion of basketball on tv noone would be talking about him cause his stats weren’t that great and he wasn’t able to lead his team in pursuit of that ring
When people commented that Ray’s just 2nd/3rd option in Boston or his whole career, I laughed. cos those people probably started watching NBA 3-4 years ago!
Rayray all the way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is easy… Reggie Miller was better. He actually was the best player on a team that came close to beating the Bulls and getting to the Finals. He also hit a zillion more clutch shots… go to youtube and watch them if you have a short memory.
Allen is a great player(has been overrated and underrated at the same time.) He’s better than Pierce if you look at the numbers, but people think Pierce is so clutch, because of how the Celtics stole KG and brought in Allen(plus getting tons of calls in the playoffs.) KG was known as a choke artist in the playoffs, and Pierce was known as a guy who couldn’t get past the first round before they won it all that year.
Miller deserved a championship, but some of the best don’t get them. Stern has a lot of say in who wins and so do the officials. Allen is a lot more reserved, and the one Celtic I respect. He doesn’t talk trash, he isn’t dirty, and he’ll be a Hall of Famer one day. But if Miller didn’t get in(not even nominated in his first year)it might take him a while longer. Oh wait, he plays for the Celtics. That’s like being a Laker, Yankee or Boston Red Sox player.
1 shot, 1 possession, 1 three, 1 free throw.
REGGIE MILLER
Reggie was the focal point…no BIG 3 just him an he still got it done. 8 points in 9 seconds…clutch is what it is an clutch is everything!
Reggie Miller was better and Reggie completely outplayed Ray Ray when they played eachother in the 2000 playoffs. Reggie even dropped 41 on Ray Ray in game 1. Ray Allen simply got lucky by going to the Celtics and has other players that demand double teams. If Ray Allen had stayed with the Sonics/Thunder he would have faded into obscurity. Reggie’s scoring average dropped his last few years and if Ray Allen plays another few years his average will drop too.