Who’s Going To Be Better: Jazz or Blazers?

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated ran a poll with a bunch of NBA scouts for their season’s predictions. Not surprisingly, the scouts had the Lakers and Spurs at the top of the Western Conference, but what struck me as interesting is they had the Jazz fourth behind the Blazers. I love my Jazz don’t get me wrong, but I also try to be objective with my opinions.

I like and still like Denver to finish in the third spot, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought the Jazz had a chance at that four spot over Portland. Utah has kind of been that forgotten team in the West. It was just two seasons ago when they were in the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz are coming off a disappointing season where they finished 48-34 and went into the playoffs as the eighth seed, getting dusted by the Lakers in the first round. The team battled injuries all year long and never really caught their stride.

The case could be different this year. The Jazz have started the preseason well, posting a 5-2 record. Deron Williams, Ronnie Brewer and Paul Millsap get better every season. This is a contract year for Brewer, so you know he’ll be motivated to play well. The team took a hit with C.J. Miles hurting his hand in the preseason, but if he can get healthy, he could have a huge year and start at that two-guard position.

Although the Jazz aren’t the deepest team they have maintained their same core for years. Andrei Kirilenko provides that spark off the bench, Mehmet Okur is probably the best shooting center in the league and Kyle Korver is a reliable outside scorer. One of the team’s biggest weaknesses outside of centers has been the team’s back up point guard spot. Brevin Knight was horrible for the Jazz in the playoffs, but I think the team got a steal in Eric Maynor. I think the rookie out of VCU could have been a lottery pick and will be the perfect back up behind Williams. He’s already looked good in the preseason. The question mark is Boozer of course. After a rocky summer, Boozer has come into camp with a good attitude and looks to be on board. If he stays on this team and starts to play at his 20-10 potential than the Jazz could climb their way back to the top of the conference.

Portland is a team that has a scary young core of players. Everyone knows what Brandon Roy does. LaMarcus Aldridge is on the cusp of being a special player. Greg Oden has shown some flashes in the preseason and still has a tremendous upside. Andre Miller could be a great addition to the team, but like Boozer, might be a possible distraction if he becomes unhappy about his role. Portland finished the ’08-09 with a 54-28 record and the fourth seed but looked nervous and timid in their first round series against the Rockets. They’ll be better in the playoffs this time around but I would take the Jazz over them in a seven-game series.

Who do you think will have a better 2009-10 season: Jazz or Blazers?

