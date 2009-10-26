Who’s Going To Be Better: Suns or Clippers?

With the exception of the Rockets, you can probably count on each of last year’s Western Conference playoff teams returning to the postseason in ’09-10. That makes one spot up for grabs. For me, the top two candidates for the West’s eighth and final playoff berth is going to be between the Clippers and Suns (although the Thunder, Grizzlies and Rockets aren’t far behind).

Ever since Alvin Gentry took over as head coach midway through last season, the Suns have committed to going back to their signature run-and-gun style of ball. They led the NBA in scoring last year with a 109.4 ppg average and finished the season 46-36, missing the playoffs by just two games.

In order to fully transform back to their high-octane offense, Phoenix shipped the aging Shaquille O’Neal to the Cavs, and added two big men who can adapt to their style of play in Channing Frye and rookie Earl Clark. The Suns have looked decent in the preseason. Leandro Barbosa has looked better and has improved his outside jumper. They are also still putting up a lot of points. In their four preseason victories, the Suns scored over 110 points and even reached 143 points against the Kings.

If Amar’e Stoudamire stays healthy, this could be a dangerous team. With Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Jason Richardson, they obviously have people who can put the ball in the basket. But their downfall will definitely be their defense. Jared Dudley and Louis Amundson will certainly help, but other players will need to make stops and grab boards. In the preseason, the Suns were out-rebounded by 10.

On the other hand, the Clippers have an outside chance to really compete for a playoff spot. Last year they finished the season a dismal, 19-63, but injuries and chemistry issues between Baron Davis and coach Mike Dunleavy played a huge role in that. This year, they have the power forward of the future with rookie sensation Blake Griffin. With Griffin, the Clippers have a solid front court if Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman stay injury-free. They are also banking their other young talent; Eric Gordon, DeAndre Jordan and Al Thornton have gotten better over the summer.

New acquisitions, Craig Smith and Sebastian Telfair should strengthen the Clippers’ bench. So far, the relationship between Baron and coach has been good. The 30-year-old point guard came into camp in great shape and has played well in the preseason. The Clippers had an impressive 6-2 preseason record and the chemistry looks a lot better. Has it improved enough that they can win 30 more games? If they stay healthy and Baron and coach don’t have a fallout, I wouldn’t doubt it.

Though I know the Clippers will drastically improve their record, I still give the edge to the Suns to finish the season with a better record and probably the last playoff berth. If the Suns do something about their inept defensive and if Amar’e and Nash rekindle that two-man game, you can argue that the Suns could even go higher than eight.

Who will have a better record: The Suns of Clippers?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE