Who’s Going To Be Better: Suns or Clippers?

With the exception of the Rockets, you can probably count on each of last year’s Western Conference playoff teams returning to the postseason in ’09-10. That makes one spot up for grabs. For me, the top two candidates for the West’s eighth and final playoff berth is going to be between the Clippers and Suns (although the Thunder, Grizzlies and Rockets aren’t far behind).
Ever since Alvin Gentry took over as head coach midway through last season, the Suns have committed to going back to their signature run-and-gun style of ball. They led the NBA in scoring last year with a 109.4 ppg average and finished the season 46-36, missing the playoffs by just two games.
In order to fully transform back to their high-octane offense, Phoenix shipped the aging Shaquille O’Neal to the Cavs, and added two big men who can adapt to their style of play in Channing Frye and rookie Earl Clark. The Suns have looked decent in the preseason. Leandro Barbosa has looked better and has improved his outside jumper. They are also still putting up a lot of points. In their four preseason victories, the Suns scored over 110 points and even reached 143 points against the Kings.
If Amar’e Stoudamire stays healthy, this could be a dangerous team. With Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Jason Richardson, they obviously have people who can put the ball in the basket. But their downfall will definitely be their defense. Jared Dudley and Louis Amundson will certainly help, but other players will need to make stops and grab boards. In the preseason, the Suns were out-rebounded by 10.
On the other hand, the Clippers have an outside chance to really compete for a playoff spot. Last year they finished the season a dismal, 19-63, but injuries and chemistry issues between Baron Davis and coach Mike Dunleavy played a huge role in that. This year, they have the power forward of the future with rookie sensation Blake Griffin. With Griffin, the Clippers have a solid front court if Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman stay injury-free. They are also banking their other young talent; Eric Gordon, DeAndre Jordan and Al Thornton have gotten better over the summer.
New acquisitions, Craig Smith and Sebastian Telfair should strengthen the Clippers’ bench. So far, the relationship between Baron and coach has been good. The 30-year-old point guard came into camp in great shape and has played well in the preseason. The Clippers had an impressive 6-2 preseason record and the chemistry looks a lot better. Has it improved enough that they can win 30 more games? If they stay healthy and Baron and coach don’t have a fallout, I wouldn’t doubt it.
Though I know the Clippers will drastically improve their record, I still give the edge to the Suns to finish the season with a better record and probably the last playoff berth. If the Suns do something about their inept defensive and if Amar’e and Nash rekindle that two-man game, you can argue that the Suns could even go higher than eight.
Who will have a better record: The Suns of Clippers?
Suns by a mile
Man must be rough..
When your being thrown into a debate with the Clippers you know ur time is up..
Bigups to Nash for being loyal and finishing with that team.. I expect Amare to be out within 2 years..
Living in PHX and following them the last couple of years… i think this is pathetic being the team that is fighting for a spot against the CLIPPERS of all teams… such a fall we have taken…
Clippers could edge out Suns for the 8th playoff spot
The Clips do have the better looking team if you just go down the roster. But I do not honestly believe they can stay healthy all year. As for Phoenix they just seem like the dying shell of a team that once was. It is a good step to switch back their old running style of play, but they do not have the horses at this point.
Would have to go Suns for that last playoff spot.
i think the thunder are going to give both of these teams a bigger run for their money than people expect. I would expect the suns to edge out the clips only because i think its physically impossible for kaman and camby to stay healthy. It wouldnt completely shock me if OKC edge out both these teams though.
The major X-factor here is…the Clipper’s curse. It sucks, but Blake Griffin’s days are numbered, he’s going to have a knee injury of some sort of brutal Shawn Livingston type of deal happen to him. It’s been proven over and over again that the Clipper’s curse is real.
It really sucks, because I have Blake Griffin on most of my fantasy teams. Poor guy…
I’d give Suns the edge here. It DOES show how they have fallen when their season outlook is being debated against the Clips of all teams.
Thunders! A team with 2 above average players and without no bench!? hahaha ur funny, they will finish behind Memphis, maybe even behind T’wolves. Suns are still solid and Clippers has young talents with veterans, what does Thunder have? Durant is a good scorer and that’s it.
In case Suns’ ownership needed another reason to relieve Steve Kerr of his duties, the team he has assembled is now in the same conversation as the Clippers…
Suns without a doubt, Baron will give up on his team once the losses start piling up.
Baron gave up on his team once he signed his long term deal
Like someone else said above on paper the Clips are a better team. But I think in reality the Suns will have a better record because of the experience they have with Nash, Hill, Richardson and Stat. Everyone praises them for going back to run and gun but they weren’ t winning when they were at their best at that anyway. Even when they were close to the conference finals they could never win because they couldn’t commit to defense. Don’t blame Steve Kerr he tried to change the culture because he knew that run-and-gun 10 sec or less shit didn’t win championships. He brought a defensive minded coach in, someone that could score in the half court and the players revolted and whined like bitches because they had to play defense. “That’s not our style…were used to running.” Blah blah blah well I guess winning chips isn’t your style either.
Suns will win about 5 more games. Clippers might still make the playoffs if Nawlins falls off.
Yeah this is funny, this is funny, but if you ask me I think it boils down to who’s more healthy on both sides of the table. With the Suns if they can keep their core on the floor their dangerous every night and can go the distance with any team (ANY TEAM.) Same could be same about the Clippers, last year not having any stability at the PF or C position made it a bumpy year( I bet Deandre Jordan started more games than any of the bigs on the team,) Baron not in good health didn’t help either. With the emergence of Eric Gordan and the addition of Mr. Griffin they too can compete with the top teams in the NBA if they stay healthy. All in all I still think that the Suns are still a step ahead of the Clips, not by much, but still a step ahead. I’m out like a bloody tampon PEACE!
Suns for sure.
The Clips should have fired their coach last season1
The Clips have a better future, that’s for sure…
Narcisco please tell me you honestly think the Grizz will contend for a playoff spot. That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard in weeks. As to the question, I think it will be Phoenix because I do believe in the Clippers’ curse, have no faith in Sterling, Dunleavy or B-Diddy and I feel real sorry for Griffin.
Baron’s always “turned a leaf” in preseason. Proves nothing.
Blake out for 6 weeks.. there goes Clippers hope of the playoffs.. what can i say… CLIPPER CURSE!!!
THUNDER taking the 8th spot!