Who’s running the show?

There are some books that, for whatever reason, I’ll start reading over and over but can never finish. Right now, that book for me is Michael Leahy’s When Nothing Else Matters, which chronicles Michael Jordan‘s front-office and eventual on-court comeback with the Wizards. One part I have re-read a few times already is after MJ hires Leonard Hamilton as the Wizards’ head coach, then seriously considers putting a walkie-talkie on the bench so he could tell Hamilton who to put in, who to bench, etc., during the game.

As far as meddling front-office types go, that’s on the extreme side even compared to guys like Al Davis and Jerry Jones.

How much input should a GM/owner-type have with a coach over basic personnel decisions like playing time and day-to-day team matters? Obviously the front office sets the direction of a team via the players it drafts, signs and trades for, and in that respect, it’s up to the coach to adjust for those players while still keeping a dialogue with his bosses so everyone is on the same page. And in some cases — like the Blazers figuring out how much they want to push Greg Oden in his rookie year, or how much they want Nic Batum to play — there needs to be consensus amongst the coach and the higher-ups.

But sometimes, it seems the front office guys step over the line. In Chicago, there’s an issue going on right now with Derrick Rose‘s playing time, which was again mentioned in today’s Chicago Sun-Times after last night’s loss to the Bobcats:

The game also did little to lighten (Vinny) Del Negro‘s spirits after a tough couple of days brought on by his decision to sit Rose for long stretches of the fourth quarter. Bulls general manager John Paxson raised quite a few eyebrows when he said publicly in two interviews that he had talked with Del Negro and made it clear that Rose had to play in those situations. Del Negro was reluctant to talk about the matter before the game. ”We talk almost every day, but I don’t like to get into what me and John talk about,” he said. ”I make decisions on the team in what I see fit for players, when they should play and when they don’t. I know my players better than anybody.” But, as Paxson pointed out, Rose is the future of the team, and his development is the biggest priority this season — even more than the Bulls’ less-than-impressive playoff push. ”Derrick’s gonna be out there in the fourth quarter, and everyone is gonna be held accountable defensively,” Del Negro said. ”If I feel there’s an advantage for us to do certain things in the fourth quarter, those are the decisions I have to make as the head coach, and I’ll make them.”

It’s clear that Del Negro and Paxson don’t quite see eye-to-eye; the coach wants to play the best players for the situation on a game-by-game basis, while Paxson wants Rose out there no matter what, even if he’s having a terrible shooting night and maybe Kirk Hinrich is on a roll.

This isn’t 600-year-old Al Davis beefing with a young coach who feels like his owner is out of touch with the game. Here you have a situation where both guys played in the NBA not too long ago, on successful teams with some of the greatest players the League has ever seen; both Paxson and Del Negro surely think they know what they’re talking about.

No, he’s not texting in “PUT TYRUS IN NOW!!” from the owner’s box, but is Paxson being overly meddlesome here? Should he trust the coach he hired and let Del Negro guide Rose’s development? Or is he right to step in when he sees something playing out the way he doesn’t want it to?

Source: Chicago Sun-Times