Whose Crossover Was Better: Dwyane Wade or Kemba Walker?

Kemba Walker and Dwayne Wade aren’t the first offensive options you associate with the Bobcats and Heat these days, not with Al Jefferson and LeBron James handling the majority of the duties for the Bobcats and Heat. Still, both showed off some righteous crossovers in Game 1 on Sunday. So which one was better?

Kemba faked out James Jones pretty badly here at the top of the key before calmly knocking down the three-pointer.

Wade beautifully deked towards Chris Bosh‘s high screen, and Chris Douglas-Roberts bit hard in that direction. After crossing over, D-Wade took the open lane all the way for the running right-handed lay-in.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which one was better?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.