Whose Highlight Tape Is Better? Kobe vs. LeBron

Any debate comparing Kobe Bryant or LeBron James will incite debate â€” apparently even so far as to warrant a new Jamie Foxx vehicle called “All-Star Weekend.” But we digress. Recently we stumbled upon two, stop-what-you’re-doing highlight tapes cut by different people who had the same idea: put the same epic song behind slowed-down highlights between two of the NBA’s best players.

So it’s simple, really: In a debate that’s almost always argued over over the players’ style of play, we wanted to throw it out there: Whose highlight tape is better, more epic, worthy of a repeat viewing? It’s a level playing field, with the style of video and even background music that sounds straight out of “Gladiator.” LeBron’s clips are only from last season, while Kobe’s span a longer period of time, going back to when the Sonics were in Seattle. Who did it best?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.