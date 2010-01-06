Whose House? Ron’s House!

You would’ve had to re-enact I’m Gonna Git You Sucka! and toss Ron Artest down several flights of steps to get him to miss last night’s matchup with the Rockets. After sitting out five games with a concussion he sustained during a slip-and-fall at his own house, Ron-Ron made it back to face his old squad and show them what they already knew they’d been missing: Streaky shooting and solid defense. Artest finished with seven points (3-11 FG) and seven boards and helped keep Trevor Ariza (12 pts) from going off, but for the second game in a row, L.A.’s star was Lamar Odom. He barely missed a triple-double with 17 points, 19 rebounds and nine dimes, plus he converted a clutch three-point play late in the fourth and hit some free throws down the stretch to ice the win … Had the Magic/Pacers game been played on NBA 2K10, it would have been uglier than the reject girls from Plies‘ reality show. Indiana’s starting five was Earl Watson, Luther Head, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Dahntay Jones and Roy Hibbert — a.k.a. four guards and a big man who’s historically gotten beasted by Dwight Howard — so you assumed it would be a feast for Dwight and crew … Orlando made a point to go to Rashard Lewis (guarded by Jones) in the post right away, and whatever he missed Dwight easily cleaned up. It was looking like another embarrassment for Indy, but then Dwight committed two fouls before the game was three minutes old, and after he sat down, Hibbert went about the business of DESTROYING Marcin Gortat. Drawing and-ones, hitting fadeaways and dropping in hooks, Roy scored 18 in the first half and finished with 26 points as the Pacers pulled off the upset … While Dwight couldn’t get out of foul trouble, Vince Carter (6 pts, 2-15 FG) had a favorable matchup with Dunleavy checking him, but seemed to be in “Whatever” mode, content with bricking fadeaways instead of taking over … Line of the Night from one Orlando announcer: “Rashard Lewis might as well be Jerry Lewis out there.” Another Magic player who should’ve done something considering the matchup, Raw Lew only had four points … During this game you conceivably could’ve had Jason Williams, J.J. Redick, Ryan Anderson, Gortat, Travis Diener, Dunleavy and Josh McRoberts on the floor — plus you had Troy Murphy, Jeff Foster and Tyler Hansbrough out injured. It could’ve looked like a Kentucky Wildcats scrimmage from the Adolph Rupp era … On the flip side, Nuggets/Warriors looked like a tattoo convention between Monta Ellis, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin (plus ‘Melo and Chauncey on the bench). This was a wild, ’80s-style game where both teams cracked 120 points and no lead was safe. K-Mart (27 pts, 13 rebs) put Denver ahead by one on a putback with 24 seconds left, then Monta (32 pts) gave the Warriors the lead back with a bucket inside … With 1.4 seconds to go, J.R. had a look from 30 feet out and tried to draw some contact on his shot — and the refs actually bailed him out by calling Monta for one of those “You don’t call that in that situation” bumps. Smith stepped to the line with 0.4 on the clock and hit the first two FT’s for the lead, then missed the third on purpose to run the clock out … Chris Webber in the NBA TV studio: “You can say a lot of things about Don Nelson, but you can’t say he doesn’t know what he’s doing.” … Anybody else get the sense Chicago’s announcers don’t think Vinny Del Negro knows what he’s doing? They didn’t mind openly questioning Vinny’s decision-making a few times during the Bulls’ loss at Charlotte; most notably when Chicago needed a bucket late in the fourth and Vinny had Derrick Rose inbound the ball (leading to a Kirk Hinrich miss) even though Rose (24 pts, 9 asts) had been the one keeping the team alive with his scoring down the stretch. “Why was Derrick Rose inbounding the ball?” one of them asked. “Ummm, I don’t know. That’s a tough call,” the other answered … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Steve Nash went for 30 points and 12 dimes to beat the Kings, while Tyreke Evans had 27 points, 11 boards and seven assists; Jason Terry scored 26 off the bench in Dallas’ win over Detroit; Zach Randolph had 27 points and 14 boards in front of his old Portland fans/haters as Memphis got a win; and Sam Dalembert posted 20 points and 20 boards as the Sixers lost to Washington, while Antawn Jamison put up 32 and 14 in the win … Word out of L.A. says Blake Griffin will be back on Jan. 20 against Chicago. The Clips are creeping up on .500, so bringing in a starting-caliber power forward is obviously major for them. Blake has reportedly been working on his ball-handing and long-range shooting, and didn’t pick up any sitting-around weight while he’s been sidelined … We’re out like Jerry Lewis …
damn…my comment was to short, thanks DIME for keeping the ” st” out the house…
Any “Pick One?” signs at the Wiz game…did Gil play? C’mon, I need more of that ish…
Ron Ron again ehh.. he finally came with an ill track, peep “Henny at Halftime” ft. Reks.. He still needs to just ball n work on his ignance control tho. Too much street life involved around this dude, why would u wanna go back to the hood when errbody finna get out??? baffled! I know his personal opinion is he ain’t tryna b looked up to as a role model an all, well idk, some interviews he says this, others is the complete opposite, str8 confused neways.. Playin for the most recognized professional basketball team in the world and he glorifying the hood!!! GLORIFYING THE HOOD! *ignance control*
Ron Ron.. Epic Fail of the decade!!! If ne of ya'll into hip=hop you know exactly what i'm talkin bout as u prolly came cross his blog, where rapper Max B strolls wit him to a Houston home game and gets escorted out the arena by security. Never mine Max being sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for 1st degree murder a year after the vlog was put up which places the crime he commited being right around the time of the vid post *ignance control*.
go Lakers keep those games coming guys.We gotta rally with Pau out
wow..memphis is rolling with Zach being their main guy, never saw that coming but it’s nice to see teams like OKC and Grizzlies to mix it up.
“You can say a lot of things about Don Nelson, but you can’t say he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”?
I’ll say it, and I’ve been saying it. Dude does NOT know what he is doing out there. He has just been winging it for way to long. Warriors will never sniff the finals with this guy. Ild be shocked if he could even win another playoff series. Time to retire and get back to drinking full time. If Webber has such a high opinion of Nelson why did he demand out of Golden State during Nelson’s first go round?
Ariza’s pretty bad offensively, like really bad; he’s so not to the task of creating for himself efficiently that it doesn’t take great defense to shut him down. And what of I saw of Artest’s defense, it didn’t look that great. He did a lot of reaching behind while his man dribbles past him manuevers, mostly.
Damn this up and down run is making me think. The Pacers? Really? Gotta step our game, fellas.
Go Magic!
Who ain’t seeing that Ariza is not working? Nice idea, good in theory, pretty good tryout and all, but it ain’t working.
Again if Houston is looking to barely make the playoffs and then go back to being out in the first round then they got the ingredients. If you looking to advance in the playoffs then you have to get a star and someone who can produce more than 12 when Ron is guarding them. Cause the thing is in the playoffs you gonna more-than-likely have someone guarding you tough anyway.
PLUS Ariza be scoring 12 during the regular season when Ron ain’t even guarding him or they are not playing the Lakers. For all the reason the Rockets took dude, he is not living up to those reasons.
They was hoping he would be a number 1 guy and he is more like a 3 or 4. Be honest. He needs to play a Shawn Marion roll and get his through running and transition, stretching the floor and hittin the wide open threes and getting boards. Cause Ariza is not creating no shot and when he tries it’s a lull in the offense.
For what dude is doing again they should have just kept McGrady, cut the middle man (Ariza) and, and used that Ariza money to go after a Hibbert (Who just went off) type player.
I love Houston but they f’in up big time. They need to do what they gonna do with Mcgrady and get ish situated quick! Cause what they got now ain’t built to last.
Trevor Ariza still sucks. average player at best. still cant dribble or make a lefty layup.
Pacers are the WORST team in the league. awful to try to watch them play a game. from front office, to sideline to the players — they just all SUCK. I’d rather take the Nets!
Stan Van Gundy still dont know how to coach an offense or how to use his players properly. where is billy donovan?
Chicago Bulls are struggling in close games because they dont have a ‘go-to’ player at crunch time. they miss ben gordon. derrick rose is their best player; but not yet a go-to player.
Don Nelson should just hang it up. he quit long ago.
Denver Nuggs are still 1 player away from having a squad capable of getting to the finals…but who?
No disrespect to kobe or Kevin Durant, but Zach Randolph should have been WC player of the week. he gonna get coaches votes for the allstar game. Z-Bo is balling again
Didn’t see the Chicago game, but just reading about it is bad enough. Char is a tuff team to beat on the road, but apparently Vinny didn’t want that win.
so who won the game between Orlando and Indy? Sounds like Indy won. It’d be pretty cool if they did.
So no mention of Brandon Jennings rocking the old school “box” cut? I would love to see that come back in style. And he had his pretty high, almost on “Kid” level.
PHECKZ!?- Whats up with your spelling man? Makes you look like an idiot who doesn’t know how to spell.
I knew Billups was a huge peice of my Nuggets what I didn’t know is that without him we look like we have a chance at the lottery. (Melo being out doesn’t help any either.
Phecks – Your a clown, talking about “ignance” and emulating the hood, and your writing like your the spokesperson for hooked on ebonics. Then you plug your blog on dime. Once again, your a clown
— To all you Ariza haters, the guy is making 5 mil a year and your complaining. He’s probably the 2nd best starter (behind artest) making that much in the league (aside from guys on rookie contracts). What are you expecting??? Now what you need to be companing about is your lack of a solid 2 guard, Tmac was good in his prime, but dude has been broken down for about 3 years now and has been stealing 20 mil a year from your franchise. You need to hope that they can trade him for some scoring and potential before the deadline. Mac for Maggette, Randolph, and vlad+speedy claxton’s expiring would give you both, and would help my warriors clear some cap and rebuild around monta, beidrins, curry.
What do you think?!?!
My head exploded when you wrote the word “ignance”
Most ironic post on dime ever.
Aye i can feel PHECKZ..
Why the frick do you have to be a validated grammar expert to speak the truth?? I feel exactly what he is saying.. But half of ya’ll (UNFORTUNATELY) cant relate.. so if u cant relate dont say nothing.. but yeah pluggin ur myspace pheckz? Who cares lol
ANYWAYZ.. If you guys think Houston went and got Ariza to become a true # 1 you guys need to be hit in the head with flapjack.. Houston got him to weather the storm until they got Tmac and Yao back, and then make a new big 3.. They saw what Ariza could do in LA playing 3rd, 4th fiddle so they went and got em.. him jacking is just the Rockets trying to develope his offense while the 2 studs are out..
Dont forget Ariza is only in his 3rd or 4th year.. he still has a lot to develope.. but he NEEDS A HANDLE LIKE NOW lol
Ariza is still young, 24, but not so young in nba terms. It may sound ridiculous but he’s only one year away from when players peaks typically start. Also, Ariza is not in his 3-4th year, this is his 6th year. Regardless, he could he be in his second and it wouldn’t make a difference in projecting him. He doesn’t have the skillset to be a scoring option. He lacks the handle, footwork and shooting ability and he always has. Now, this year is probably an aberration for him in terms of usage. He’s going to be reined in because no team with serious aspirations would allow him to clank so many shots to the tune of shooting 37 percent and squeezing out 16 points on 15.7 shots. This is a development year for the Rockets and they’re seeing what Ariza’s ceiling is.
@ AB
I saw you bit.. lol I saw Fox’s power rankings and they had Cleveland @ 1 too..
Now this is my observation.. Here is what Fox wrote;
“Last season, the Cavs crushed inferior competition but struggled against the league’s other elite teams, which cost them in the playoffs. This season, they’re only 15-6 against opponents that are .500 or worse, but 9-3 against the other teams in the top 10. In other words, they’re a lot like last season’s Lakers, who didn’t get up for every game (including two losses to the Bobcats) but raised their level of play when it really mattered.”
This is what you guys @ Dime wrote; “Yeah, they lost to the Bobcats, but let’s not forget that L snapped a seven-game overall win streak and an 11-game home win streak. Not to mention recent convincing wins over the Lakers and Suns, and last week’s playoff-atmosphere W’s over Atlanta.”
This all sounds like media trying to JUSTIFY their picks lol.. Dime, “yeah i know you guys think we’re wrong”.. Then Fox even went as far as comparing them to last years team championship team.. which is funny because lemme say it again; WE HAVENT HIT ALLSTAR WEEKEND YET lol.. but yeah they look like us who even Laker fans couldnt figure out all year.. riiiiggghhhhttt.. Shit Fox aint even talking about the past week.. They referring to them all year so far..
I think if there was a vote to hand the championship to anyone, Cleveland would get it in a landslide.. And not a vote on who has the best team but if you could vote any team to win this year’s championship just to get one, everyone would want to hand it to Lebron.. seriously who would the media WANT to hand to it too more?? Anyone??
My random I-CANT-STAND-THE-BULLSHIT rant of the week lol sorry fellow DIMERs..
Looking forward to Blake’s return.
Nash is the man.
Why is Diaw sucking so bad?
And Felton is on FIRE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MOST UNDERATED PLAYERS IN THE NBA IS ZACK RANDOLPH, MARC GASOL, NOAH AND GERALD WALLACE. These guys are killing it!
Damn, all this hate on Ariza like he makin or breakin the Rockets. Dude had 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks so that more than makes up for his 5-14 shooting. He’s a mid level signing, not a free agent blockbuster. You wanna know why the Rockets lost? Bynum and Odom and the fact Brooks(who the real motor for that squad) shot 7-16 with 3 assists and 5 turnovers. That’s a recipe for a loss. If this team is healthy, Ariza’s coming off the bench so blamin him for the Rockets’ problems is junk.
Oh, by the way, great game by Vince…..
Apparently the Rockets and Ariza got more people drinking that Kool-aid than I thought. Sure you can find many sites saying he was taken in to be a roll player and for his youth.
Baaaahumbug!
Dude was taken in to be the leader and it’s an experiment that has failed.
“Sources say several factors led to Ariza’s decision. First, his toddler son lives in Los Angeles with his mother and Ariza liked that Houston was a much shorter flight than Cleveland. Second, Adelman promised him the Rockets would feature him offensively…”
So Adelman promised he would “feature” him.
“Ariza leads the league in 3-point attempts (second in attempts per game) with 156 shots from outside the arc.
Problem is, he is the worst shooter in the Rockets’ rotation (.383), and his 3-point shooting of 32.7 percent is particularly horrid. ”
Dude leads the league in 3 attempts, so he most def. has a green light (which isn’t working for him).
“…houston rockets small forward trevor ariza on his new role as leader on the rockets,…”
Like I said you may read it many different ways but it was envisioned one way and has worked out another and they are trying to make the best of it since he on the squad.
Trevor Ariza ain’t working out for the roll they would like him to play as a leader or at this point not even as a roll player from time to time.
Don’t drink the kool-aid and see it for what it is, a current epic fail.
@LakeShow84 — Yeah, at that time you did have to justify putting Cleveland #1 because they had just lost to Charlotte the day before, and people are fickle; thinking if a team just lost they shouldn’t be #1. Same case if L.A. had been ranked #1 and lost to Sacramento the day before the ranking. Also, I’m perceptive enough to know that people look for reasons to say you’re on LeBron’s nuts anytime you give him or his team credit.
“Also, I’m perceptive enough to know that people look for reasons to say you’re on LeBron’s nuts anytime you give him or his team credit.”
I detect ur sarcasm lol.. just my opinion bruh..
But who really cares about CREDIT?? we talkin complete overexaggeration of the imagination..
In other news.. Maybe Arenas shouldnt have said Stern was mean..
Stern just bent him over with no lube..
@LakeShow — Hold up … Are you saying it’s “complete overexaggeration” to put the Cavs ahead of the Lakers right now? Even the biggest Laker lover/Cavs hater has to admit it’s AT LEAST close right now.
@ AB
Yeah its close but not as close as some would THINK.. like people saying the Nuggets are the 2nd best team in the West.. 2nd dont mean close it just means what it is..
let me ask you this AB..
Do you think the Cavs could take the Magic and Boston in a 7 game series?? Boston with all they guns too.. Pierce should be back by playoff time.. seriously.. and i dont want to hear about 2 years ago with Boston in that 7game series..
COMPLETE EXAGGERATION OF THE IMAGINATION EXAMPLE #1
Lebron was 2nd in DPOY voting last year.. debate that with me please..
Ok dont debate that..
Lol just answer the 7 game series answer..
“During this game you conceivably could’ve had Jason Williams, J.J. Redick, Ryan Anderson, Gortat, Travis Diener, Dunleavy and Josh McRoberts on the floor â€” plus you had Troy Murphy, Jeff Foster and Tyler Hansbrough out injured. It could’ve looked like a Kentucky Wildcats scrimmage from the Adolph Rupp era”
So cold. LOL
