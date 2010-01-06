Whose House? Ron’s House!

You would’ve had to re-enact I’m Gonna Git You Sucka! and toss Ron Artest down several flights of steps to get him to miss last night’s matchup with the Rockets. After sitting out five games with a concussion he sustained during a slip-and-fall at his own house, Ron-Ron made it back to face his old squad and show them what they already knew they’d been missing: Streaky shooting and solid defense. Artest finished with seven points (3-11 FG) and seven boards and helped keep Trevor Ariza (12 pts) from going off, but for the second game in a row, L.A.’s star was Lamar Odom. He barely missed a triple-double with 17 points, 19 rebounds and nine dimes, plus he converted a clutch three-point play late in the fourth and hit some free throws down the stretch to ice the win … Had the Magic/Pacers game been played on NBA 2K10, it would have been uglier than the reject girls from Plies‘ reality show. Indiana’s starting five was Earl Watson, Luther Head, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Dahntay Jones and Roy Hibbert — a.k.a. four guards and a big man who’s historically gotten beasted by Dwight Howard — so you assumed it would be a feast for Dwight and crew … Orlando made a point to go to Rashard Lewis (guarded by Jones) in the post right away, and whatever he missed Dwight easily cleaned up. It was looking like another embarrassment for Indy, but then Dwight committed two fouls before the game was three minutes old, and after he sat down, Hibbert went about the business of DESTROYING Marcin Gortat. Drawing and-ones, hitting fadeaways and dropping in hooks, Roy scored 18 in the first half and finished with 26 points as the Pacers pulled off the upset … While Dwight couldn’t get out of foul trouble, Vince Carter (6 pts, 2-15 FG) had a favorable matchup with Dunleavy checking him, but seemed to be in “Whatever” mode, content with bricking fadeaways instead of taking over … Line of the Night from one Orlando announcer: “Rashard Lewis might as well be Jerry Lewis out there.” Another Magic player who should’ve done something considering the matchup, Raw Lew only had four points … During this game you conceivably could’ve had Jason Williams, J.J. Redick, Ryan Anderson, Gortat, Travis Diener, Dunleavy and Josh McRoberts on the floor — plus you had Troy Murphy, Jeff Foster and Tyler Hansbrough out injured. It could’ve looked like a Kentucky Wildcats scrimmage from the Adolph Rupp era … On the flip side, Nuggets/Warriors looked like a tattoo convention between Monta Ellis, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin (plus ‘Melo and Chauncey on the bench). This was a wild, ’80s-style game where both teams cracked 120 points and no lead was safe. K-Mart (27 pts, 13 rebs) put Denver ahead by one on a putback with 24 seconds left, then Monta (32 pts) gave the Warriors the lead back with a bucket inside … With 1.4 seconds to go, J.R. had a look from 30 feet out and tried to draw some contact on his shot — and the refs actually bailed him out by calling Monta for one of those “You don’t call that in that situation” bumps. Smith stepped to the line with 0.4 on the clock and hit the first two FT’s for the lead, then missed the third on purpose to run the clock out … Chris Webber in the NBA TV studio: “You can say a lot of things about Don Nelson, but you can’t say he doesn’t know what he’s doing.” … Anybody else get the sense Chicago’s announcers don’t think Vinny Del Negro knows what he’s doing? They didn’t mind openly questioning Vinny’s decision-making a few times during the Bulls’ loss at Charlotte; most notably when Chicago needed a bucket late in the fourth and Vinny had Derrick Rose inbound the ball (leading to a Kirk Hinrich miss) even though Rose (24 pts, 9 asts) had been the one keeping the team alive with his scoring down the stretch. “Why was Derrick Rose inbounding the ball?” one of them asked. “Ummm, I don’t know. That’s a tough call,” the other answered … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Steve Nash went for 30 points and 12 dimes to beat the Kings, while Tyreke Evans had 27 points, 11 boards and seven assists; Jason Terry scored 26 off the bench in Dallas’ win over Detroit; Zach Randolph had 27 points and 14 boards in front of his old Portland fans/haters as Memphis got a win; and Sam Dalembert posted 20 points and 20 boards as the Sixers lost to Washington, while Antawn Jamison put up 32 and 14 in the win … Word out of L.A. says Blake Griffin will be back on Jan. 20 against Chicago. The Clips are creeping up on .500, so bringing in a starting-caliber power forward is obviously major for them. Blake has reportedly been working on his ball-handing and long-range shooting, and didn’t pick up any sitting-around weight while he’s been sidelined … We’re out like Jerry Lewis …