Whose team is this?

One of the great misconceptions about the Detroit Pistons of the post-Grant Hill to pre-Allen Iverson era was that they were a team without a “star.”

While it was true that Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace and Tayshaun Prince weren’t making cash registers dance in the heads of marketing executives, nor would any of them be able to carry a team of otherwise above-average talent to the playoffs (i.e. Dwyane Wade and the ’09 Heat), those Pistons did have one player — Billups — who stood ahead the rest on the court, even if it was just a half-step in some cases.

And if Chauncey was the heart of the Pistons, Ben was the face of the franchise: the most visible and symbolic figure of Detroit’s defense-first, hustle-hard mentality. While the Pistons endured and still made the Eastern Conference Finals without Big Ben and even after Rasheed lost his effectiveness, they quickly fell apart when Chauncey was traded.

So now that Joe Dumars has tried to rebuild on the fly without sacrificing a Lottery season and rolls out a kinda/sorta new-look Pistons in ’09-10, he’s left a noticable void: Who is Detroit’s centerpiece?

Rip Hamilton might seem like the logical choice. For the duration of his career in Detroit he’s been their top scorer and a multiple-time All-Star who isn’t totally slowing down at 31 years old. He’s a remaining link to the glory days, but at the same time, that’s what gets in his way. Rip reacted to last season’s changes — the Billups trade, the Iverson pickup, his temporary move to a sixth-man role — like Ray Griffin (“Starting tailback!”) in The Program, and doesn’t seem like he’d be cool moving to fullback anytime soon. Throw in Ben Gordon‘s $50 million arrival as just another challenge to Rip’s minutes/shots/status, and he might go into this season looking out for the Team Of Me too much to look out for the Team Of Detroit. (I wouldn’t be surprised if Rip is traded mid-season.) He is the veteran who has the ear of the majority of the roster, though, so he might have to be made the focal point simply to avoid another mutiny against new coach John Kuester.

That brings us to Gordon, the high-profile summer addition who will sell the most jerseys in Detroit and be the immediate face of preseason marketing. But is he the one to lead the Pistons on the court? As nice as BG was in the ’09 playoffs, he’s still a career sixth man who is a bit limited as a one-note scorer. He’ll hit shots in the fourth quarter and win games for you in crunch-time, but is he the one who gets you to that position in the first place? Gordon is a closer — not necessarily an ace who can pitch a complete game shutout.

So what about Tayshaun? Even more than Rip, he’s the mainstay, the one who hasn’t missed a game since forever and is the current lynchpin of Detroit’s defense. Prince can make a case for being the best role player in the League, but he never has been and never will be the star on a top team. And if this most recent postseason showing was any indication, Tayshaun is wearing down faster than his age (29) indicates.

Rodney Stuckey is being groomed for the star spotlight — hence the refusal to make him sit when Iverson and Hamilton could’ve shared the backcourt — but last season showed he wasn’t ready yet. Stuck has talent and could eventually be one of the top guards in the East down the line, but it’s not his time yet.

This is a strange time for the Pistons. While they’re trying to move on from the championship era without losing much ground as playoff contenders, it’s tough to make a smooth transition without lucking into a franchise player in the Draft (Tim Duncan in San Antonio, LeBron in Cleveland) or going through years of rebuilding (Bulls, Celtics). Rarely do you get a team like the Lakers, who were able to retain their franchise cornerstone while rebuilding another championship-caliber team around him.

For Detroit, they’re willing to spend the money and have a solid front office manager who won’t stand for losing too long. They can get back to a contending level, but eventually will have to jettison some of the old horses before truly making the next step. (Which is why bringing Big Ben back to town was a confusing move.) Gordon and Charlie Villanueva and Stuckey are good complimentary pieces, but this team doesn’t have an identifiable “face.”

Dumars can make trades to get Rip and Tayshaun’s combined $23M off the books for 2010-11, freeing up cap space to land a major player next summer. In the meantime, it’ll be a season of uncertainty in Detroit without that rock to depend on.