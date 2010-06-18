Why is the U.S. mediocre in soccer? For the same reason we dominate basketball

Along with ping-pong to the Chinese (38 of the last 40 world champions), ski-jumping to the Europeans, and distance running to the East Africans, soccer is another sport where Team USA might just have to concede the crown.
Prior to the 2010 World Cup, the U.S. was ranked 14th globally by FIFA, and really, the distance between us and heavyweights like Brazil, Italy and Argentina isn’t that close. Going into this morning’s group-stage match against Slovenia, the U.S. was especially a long shot to win this tournament with starting goalie Tim Howard nursing bruised and maybe broken ribs from the opening match against England.
It’s not like the U.S. doesn’t have the athletes. Judging by medal counts in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games every two years, the U.S. holds the unofficial global sports championship. You look at the sports which we hold in the highest regard in terms of raw athletic ability, and the U.S. is traditionally at the forefront with homegrown talent.
So why is one of the world’s superpowers only mediocre in the world’s most popular sport? To me it comes down to one primary factor: Sense of urgency. Or better yet, the lack of a sense of urgency.
It’s the same reason why the U.S. still sets the standard in basketball. At the root of the multi-billion dollar industry basketball has become, the heart of the game still beats strongest on America’s poorest streets. In cities like Baltimore, Chicago and Compton, kids who grow up to be the next Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings see basketball as their way out. In many of their eyes, it’s the only way out. In the New York City projects, you can find a hoop on seemingly every corner, and from Flint (Mich.) to Seattle (Wash.) to Winston-Salem (N.C.), it’s not much different. Over here, basketball fuels the dreams of kids who are otherwise told they don’t have much to dream about.
The best sports movie I’ve seen in the last 10 years is Sugar, the 2008 indie festival sensation. The story follows Miguel “Sugar” Santos, a 20-year-old pitching prospect from the Dominican Republic who gets signed by a Major League Baseball franchise and invited to spring training. Sugar is eventually assigned to Single-A ball in rural Iowa, and from there we see if he’ll become the next Pedro Martinez or one of the countless Latin American ballplayers who get close but never make it big.
Sugar is fiction, but it’s the realest sports movie I’ve seen since Hoop Dreams. We get a look inside the real baseball academies in the DR, not unlike those in Venezuela, and not unlike the MLB factories in places like Panama and Mexico. We get taken to real neighborhoods in the bleakest parts of the DR, where kids idolize shortstops and closers just like kids in Kenya idolize 5,000-meter runners and kids in Finland idolize javelin throwers.
That combination of urgency and idolatry also breeds the world’s best soccer players. In London, in Croatia, in Uruguay, in Cameroon, soccer is a way of life and a means to a better life. In the U.S., while it seems every suburban kid under 12 years old plays little league soccer, it’s not that crucial. Soccer is a pastime, and while our best players can go to the best leagues around the world and compete, the gap between us and the elite only gets marginally smaller (at best) as the game evolves.
A few weeks before the World Cup, I saw an “Outside the Lines” segment on Project 2010, a soccer talent-development program created in the U.S. about a decade ago that was geared to produce a World Cup winner this summer. On paper, the U.S. should be able to make it happen. We have money for premier coaches, facilities, training, marketing and promotion of the game. We have a deep pool of talented athletes born into a competitive culture that breeds winners.
Some people say if you had trained today’s NBA players since birth to play soccer — or even gave them a crash-course over a few years — they could be dominant. That might be true: I could see Josh Smith, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, among others, being fantastic soccer players given the right training and upbringing.
But over here, circumstance has prevented soccer from becoming the chosen sport of the less fortunate. Even after basketball, there’s still football, still track, still boxing, still baseball that draws the best of our best. And just like baseball in Latin America, these sports are not only ingrained in the culture, they’re put on a pedestal as a meal ticket for kids who grow up hungry.
In Dime #57, I profiled Desmon Farmer, the former USC standout and NBA D-League All-Star who grew up in Flint. For a city with just over 125,000 residents, Flint has produced 15 NBA players. Per capita, it may be our richest basketball breeding ground. It’s also one of the roughest inner cities in America.
“It was tough. We lived in bad neighborhoods … a lot of situations going on,” Farmer said. “I knew my way out was basketball. It’s like that’s all you have in Flint, all that’s going on. There are more programs going on about basketball than anything. You have no choice but to learn how to play.”
For now and for the foreseeable future, in places like Flint and across this nation, basketball best represents the product of that sense of urgency applied to American sports. Soccer, for better or worse, just isn’t on that level.
It’s Table Tennis …. Table Tennis!!!
Not ping pong !!!
Thank you captain obvious. What a well-reasoned, scholarly article you have here Austin, did you come up with your complex hypothesis by yourself or was this a DIME collabo???
The flip side to this, as to why soccer is popular everywhere else and not in the US, is because all of our favorite sports require specific equipment to play. Basketball, baseball, football, and hockey require specific things from balls, mitts, pads, skates, goals, bats, to a hoop. Basketball is especially difficult because you need a ball that can bounce and a hoop to shoot it into (not the easiest to improvise when your whole family makes the equivalent of five dollars a day). All of this equipment is expensive. As for soccer, all you need to is four articles of clothing to outline the goals, and a ball can be made out of anything that can be forced into a round shape. Not very expensive. Also, the basic rules of soccer are very simple (while, say, the rules to basketball, such as traveling, double-dribble, carrying, screens, etc., are not). Basketball is a skill sport (like hockey) where you need to learn specific skills (dribbling, shooting)to even remotely have fun playing it. With soccer all you need to know is how to run and kick a ball (I know i am simplifying it, but give me a break). Soccer is a game that anyone of any socioeconomic class can play. The major American sports, however, are not. With the US being the richest nation in the world, its not hard for kids to have access to all the necessary equipment (even kids from poor areas in the US can still get their hands on a basketball and a legitimate hoop fairly easily, at least compared to other nations). Kids in Honduras, or wherever else, do not have that luxury.
And soccer still bores the shit out of me either way.
Nice piece. You forgot to mention soccer is the most played sport in USA, by kids. Non-playing establishments in USA are a hindrance to soccer progress in the US, they frown on the fanaticism (Stadiums impose Football standards on soccer fans, in neighborhood matches parents are encouraged to watch in silence).
The Non stop 45 minute halves are not Commercial friendly and finally US pride does not allow for the wholesale borrowing of Soccer traditions from other lands. But no one understand sports like USA technical staff does so..
If you don’t like the article, don’t spend your time reading it or commenting on it.
soccer = 100X more interesting than baseball.
I understand the rationale but being athletic and being well-trained doesn’t EQUAL success. For every kid who made it through an academy scenario, there’s a yout from the favelas that had nothing but RAW talent. It’s kinda disrespectful to assume that because Kobe, LeBron, etc… are good at one sport that they can train and in a few years be good at another. Some people can just kick ball, the same way Larry Bird can just shoot the ball.
There’s probably 100 kids more athletic then, say, Joe Cole, who all trained as hard as him but just didn’t have that ‘je ne sais quoi’ that he has. So maybe players from the USA just don’t have that something special, in the same way players from Brazil do.
the gap is small between usa and the big countries HAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHAHAHAHAHA never!!!!
almost every european and south-american ountry is better then USA they only rank a little high cause they play against even weaker opponents in panama and canada
and if you watch soccer NBAplayers cant dominant with a few days training you’re crazy
I think it all comes down to USA=ADHD, soccer=patience and strategy. There’s not enough violence, action and shit in soccer for it to entertain idiot amuricans.
Almost all of the soccer games I’ve seen involve grown men running around falling to the ground crying like babies until cards are thrown, then they hop right up and keep running around. Everything I hate about the way basketball is going, infests soccer.
“Sugar” is good… but it’s a fictionalization of the events taken from a documentary called “The New Americans” – made by the same company who did “Hoop Dreams.” Check it out: [www.kartemquin.com]
@control
Yeah man, did you see the red card against the South African goalie the other day? In the replay it showed the goalie slide tackling some dude in the box and he BARELY touches his foot. Dude fucking slams to the ground holding his shin (which wasnt even hit) writhing in pain. I wanted to go through the screen and stomp on the dudes balls so he actually have something to cry about.
@jimbo: I disagree with u. Basketball doesn’t need much either. A ball and a basket. James Naismith nailed a peach basket up on a wall. Drive around the poorest parts of a city and u may see milk crates, coat hangers, garbage pails, even shopping carts used as the “net”. It has nothing to do with economic position. The US fans don’t follow soccer. That’s what it all boils down to.
I agree with control.
“I think it all comes down to USA=ADHD, soccer=patience and strategy. There’s not enough violence, action and shit in soccer for it to entertain idiot amuricans.”
Great article Austin. It’s the same with hockey in Canada. I grew up playing a lot of sports. Baseball was my first sport, followed by hockey. By age 13 I had given up on baseball and focused on hockey. I still play hockey today at age 30 (indoor and outdoor, year-round), partly because I still have outlets for it and know a lot of guys who still play, and I’ll play it as long as I can. It’s a culture thing. Hockey isn’t cheap, but once you’re hooked, that’s it. When everyone you know is playing a sport, you almost learn it by default.
Soccer is the dumbest sport ever, next to NASCAR.. if you can even call that a sport.
@Austin: “I could see Josh Smith, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, among others, being fantastic soccer players given the right training and upbringing.”
Don’t be silly. Look at the heights of the world’s best soccer players. Most are 6’1″ and under. 6’5″ is considered a giant in the world of soccer. Even if the NBA players grew up with soccer around them they wouldn’t be world class soccer players. Unlike basketball, players are better suited to be shorter so their centre of gravity is lower and can handle the ball better. Josh Smith would get lost out on the field. Messi would put the ball between his legs twice before he could even turn around.
a part of the problem is lack of prestige around the sport… which by the way is called football.
still i am a bit surprised by lack of US success. forget little league– how about all the latin american immigrants here? I live near Newark, NJ which has thousands of Brazilians, Portuguese, and Spanish … they need to step up.
the best attacking players on the pitch have a low center of gravity. Demarcus Beasley proves that you can have raw athletic talent and still be terrible at soccer. Why do there have to be so many elaborate hypotheses to explain why the US isn’t good at soccer? It takes more than being an impressive physical specimen. Once Americans understand that talent is more important than physical attributes, you’ll be a step closer to closing that gap.
@Austin: “I could see Josh Smith, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, among others, being fantastic soccer players given the right training and upbringing.”
Your a fuckin idiot
LeBron and rondo still havent got a fucking jump shot after 15+ years, the only NBA player who could play is Steve Nash.
out of that list, Chris Paul and Aaron Brooks,.. maybe Monta, could have been sick footballers. All the other dudes are shaky
@sparky
its funny that you insult an editor of the magazine that you navigated to, but then you go and make yourself look the “fuckin idiot”
I hate being the grammar nazi, but if “you’re” going to insult a dude that works for DIME, at least try and not be a fourth grader.
Just sayin
And the US are not mediocre it just the fans are ignorant – Do you remember the Confederations cup? You beat Spain and lost a close decision to Brazil 3-2 in the final so not too shabby.
@ jay
Violence? Then why is baseball a huge deal here still and rugby isnt? One thing you are forgetting is that you need a ball that bounces to play basketball. Soccer just needs something that can roll and doesnt hurt to kick. I agree the fact that theres more prestige and money in other sports than soccer here in the US, but the fact that soccer may be the cheapest and easiest sport to play (run around, kick this ball into here, cant touch it with your arms or hands) make it way more attractive to the rest of the world. Kids can legitimately play soccer with four shirts and some rolled up socks. Almost every other sport (including basketball) require much more effort.
@Jimbo,
I get what you’re saying, but that doesn’t apply to basketball. Actually, soccer is less acessable in the hood than basketball is. We never NEEDED rims, we had Milk Crates we cut the bottom out of or we take an old bicycle rim, cut the spokes out and nail either of them to a light post in the alley way. If that wasn’t possible, we used the tallest set of monkey bars and hung a net (or strings) from the one in the middle. Game on! Dude, we even played on garbage cans if we couldn’t find that.
As for the basketballs? Everybody in Chicago has a basketball in their house, even the ones that don’t play. We play until the winter stops us. Shoveling snow off the courts if we had to. well, the kids arent like that anymore, but thats the way it was for me growing up.
@JAy and Control
Baseball = the most strategic popular sport there is and Americans love baseball.
I don’t follow soccer, not because its boring (Hockey and Baseball can be boring if you don’t know what you’re watching) I just don’t like the sport. There is no intrest, maybe it’s because we didn’t play soccer in Chicago growing up. I can sorta see the strategy in it, but I find hockey to be just as strategic and still interesting. Baseball is boring to the untrained eye, but the strategy from pitch to pitch is absolutely amazing. The more I learn, the more I wish I would have played more growing up.
@dmitry of jersey,
I like your thinking. Arizona has it all wrong. Don’t deport, just get all young Latin and south American immigrants to register for soccer programs for at least 5 years to spark development.
So kids over here (Europe) see “no other way out” than soccer? Have you been to Europe or had a closer look at some European soccer games? Many Countries here don`t have ghettos like the US, we don`t have millions of people relying on welfare and poor kids don`t need sports to “make it out”. Look at the players: 90% of German soccer pros are white, well-raised middle class kids. Just look at the national team…dude, spend more than 5 minutes thinking before writing stuff like that…
pretty much everything jimbo said in post 3 was completely wrong.
amazing how one post can have so much incorrect stuff in it.
Andi all the countries have getto’s or something remotely close to a getto or something the inhabitants of the neighberhood would like to compare to a getto.
Btw footbal is not very exciting to watch. I’ve watched every team play now and I’m not impressed. The field is a lot closer than most would originaly think. And team USA soccer team USA should just stay home. But hey I’d rather have kids playing soccer than getting fat like most americans do… I’m giving you the time too look at your belly
What it comes down to is the best athletes in the US choose to play Football (American football not soccer), Basketball and Baseball. Soccer is an afterthought.
@ Austin,
Great article.
We have the athletes of course, but soccer isn’t homemade. I believe I read a sports illustrated article about the reasons less and less kids (specifically low income minority kids) are playing baseball. Apparently part of the reason is the cost of baseball. All of the equipment, the fields, all of it is quite expensive.
For basketball, you just need a ball and a court (not too hard to maintain). It seems like soccer is that kind of sport to the rest of the world. You can even set up your own playing field! EVERYONE can play soccer ANYWHERE. It’s easier to find a place to play soccer than it is to play basketball.
We have all the right pieces, but we’re just not culturally there yet. We have our sports, they have theirs. Like you said, most of our kids don’t idolize foreign soccer players. But notice how foreign kids idolize OUR NBA players and suddenly countries our catching up with the USA in international hoops. Bottom line, it’s because other countries are sold on basketball and we’re just not there yet for soccer. Give it time.
My only question is why you picked a weird ‘Melo pick for this article haha
you got it half right. its not the sense of urgency, but what is played in the streets/backyards and neighbourhoods of your country that you dominate or do well in. US – Basketball etc. Brazil – just about everyone plays soccer. Spain/England – Soccer. Here is Aus – its cricket, rugby league, afl. Europe/Canada do so well at ice hockey for that same reason. Passion only gets you so far in a sport that isn’t played to heavily in that country. we do ok at other sports also cause we love our sport here and obviously money and populous – the US is a prime example of that also.
baseball 100x more interesting than any other sport.
the only sport that of the 8 teams that make the playoffs anyone can win. in basketball is always two or three teams.
austin
you have it the other way around the reason you guys dominate basketball is because of the physical specimens you guys breed over there. there isnt enough food in dominican republic to create a shaq. basketball you can get away with it easy (lebron and prime shaq). now when the sport requires that everyone has to have skills like soccer or baseball you guys are lost. domincan republic has 10 mil people and the top three players in the majors are dominicans (arod hanley and of course pujols) not counting pitching cuz jimenez is the man. soccer is the same keep breeding them 6’8 all muscles freaks and youll have our normal size players beat you guys in everything but basketball (when i say us i mean outside the united states not dr alone). josh smith would get destroyed by messi like someone mentioned even if smith played since he was 3.
jimbo
soccer is easier to play than basketball? lol sure keep dreaming the only sport you can get something done with effort and genetics is basketball the other sports all require you to do something good. wtf am i calling it soccer?? its football.
I don’t think that the style of soccer really fits with the American cultural conception of the “male athlete.”
Whenever I see a grown man fall to the ground in tears, then magically bounce up after he sees the yellow card, I die a little bit inside. I remember all the hate that Pierce got with his wheelchair stunt, but in soccer that happens every. single. game. We say “no blood no foul” but in soccer that idea just doesn’t exist.
I’m sorry but none of the players mentioned above would be guaranteed to be a great football player. The smaller NBA-players might have a chance but Lebron, Kobe and especially Josh Smith would suck and never even get close to a spot on an national team. They would commit so many fouls because the good dribblers would just dance around them, they would foul out in no time. Not even Chris Paul can turn the corner as good as Messi, not even close.
Size matters but the moment you’re taller than 6’3″ you can only get a place as a centre back. Lebron’s feet are so big that he couldn’t control the ball. And every move would be slower because his body is bigger.
The idea that these athletes would be good football (soccer) players is ludicrous. I cant say much about the rest of the article though.
If you think you could train a nba players for 5 years and get great football (soccer) players you are sooo, sooo wrong.
America cares too much with the “athlete” side of it. Lionel Messi, Phillip Lahm have 170cm. It has nothing to do with being an athlete. There’s plenty of athletes in football like in the NBA, look at Ivory Coast, Cameroon.
Usually, the so called athletes are not good enough technically to be good at the sport. It’s a misconception. Besides, i doubt Lebron can run for 90 minutes, and be effective.
There’s a lot of strategy in football, you don’t stop every 15 seconds to set up the defense. You must be aware of every little thing, like offensive transition, defensive transtions, offsides. You have to think really fast.
And for every kid in europe or south america that made it, 100 or more didn’t, and they might have been better athletes.
And in football in not a flop, it’s a dive. And this players haven’t lived in guetto’s, don’t shoot themselves in the leg, etc..
soccer is boring to watch, in fact the only people that should watch it are the parents of the children that are playing it.
The sports we dominate are all the ones we invented and thus have been playing longer then anyone else.
Sugar is an excellent movie. I love it and it really hits home the need of people to want to “make it” with sports especially baseball in the DR.
A superior athlete is a superior athlete no matter what the sport. I’m not suggesting that U.S b-ballers could pick up a soccer ball tomorrow and be ready to challenge Spain/Brazil for soccer supremacy in 2014. I’m suggesting that the U.S has a deeper pool of athletes than any other country and if all the athletes were funneled into one sport like the rest of the world the results would be pretty predictable.
However, I do think that we are looking at the wrong sport when searching for America’s missing soccer superstars. Basketball is a game of length so unless we are searching for our missing Tim Howard I don’t think we are searching on the right playing surface. Soccer is a game of lateral quickness, footwork, and superior conditioning. That describes defensive backs almost perfectly.
Like the lots of smart and deep insight on this article. Kind of nice to find ppl constructively arguing points without completely sounding HOLLOW! im a soccer and basketball fan. Having played Football since i was younger i cannot explain to the depth the amount hard work that goes into football and learning the correct and smart way to play. American sports are structured in such a way that you can learn and be good if you follow a certain set of skills. Which leads to drafts in baseball, basketball, football(american). 40 yard dashes…jumping and smack to see their hops and all. Football cannot be encapsulated in such a method. It is from one mind to the next. Mental strenght along with physical ABILITY…to run fast enough…knowing your own boundaries and limits is what makes one player better than the next. shot clocks, time outs forgive alot of american athelets from complete mental breakdowns…while in football…if u choke…the whole world knows it…because its there to see. As for WHO could have played? steve nash by far…his court vision and anticipation(one of the most important skills in football sets him afar), Kobe his mental toughness and perfectionist determination would cause him to be very good…but his height maybe would offset him. NO WAY Lebron, Carmelo would make it…Deron williams maybe, chris paul would over dribble. e.t.c e.t.c Pau gasol, shorter would be good as a player like Xavi, very intuitive and see’s what many others dont. as for J smoove…no comment.
I still insist that Football is too intellectual for Americans. No offense. But the tactical genius needed for it, pushes u to the end. two fourty five minute halves…one half equals a whole basketball game(including extra time)…no timeouts no nothing. Get a ten min chat from couch and back on the field. Three substitutions…fighting weather conditions,and football as many fakers as there are? there 30 thousand more ways to injure yourself playing football than bball hence the super dives and e.t.c. for now….all i gotta say…
Marparker is right exept for the lateral quickness which is not that important. Then again there are superior athletes mainly from Africa, e.g. Obafemi Martins that are faster then e.g. Ronaldino but becaue of lack of ball control get dropped. Ball control is the dominating aspect in my eyes.
Check out long-distance shots. Perfect technique elevates the speed of the ball by maybe 30% against a superior athlete but average ball strikers. Look at Beckham. Every team would take him because of his unique gift despite his far below average athletiscism. There a lot are more Beckhams in football than Zack Randolphs in the NBA.
Watching soccer for the first time with an analytical eye all I see is how much athleticism in the midfield makes a difference in the outcome of games. The focus of the criticism of this article seems to be centered around what players do with the ball. Well, there are 21 other guys on the field and only one ball. What about the rest of the game?
Its called “FOOTBALL” numnuts.. not Soccer… FOOTBALL.. FOOTBALL.. FOOTBALL.. thank you.
A painfully superficial article.
“Sense of urgency?” First of all, your little dichotomy between America and the countries whose teams are favoured only holds up when you ignore perennial European powers like the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, etc. Second, generally anyone who pursues a career as a professional athlete likely didn’t come from an especially wealthy background. Third, exactly how does this mythical, universal “sense of urgency” relate to poverty, anyway? Got anything to support that hunch?
The reality is, first of all, that soccer’s popularity in America isn’t static at all, nor is America expected to just be another also-ran at the World Cup. For the team to be ranked 14th, favourites to enter the round of 16, is quite incredible when you consider where the American game was just 10 years back. However, while as you say the US as a country “has the money” to support a major soccer program, it’s not about how much overall money you have but where that money is going. Soccer is THE sport in the majority of the world. Many European countries, for example, have soccer traditions going back generations, leagues that support massive salaries and feature the best players, coaches and players matured in the best learning environments in the world. Almost everyone cares about soccer, so that’s where the money goes. For all I said earlier MLS remains a niche league, American players grow up in a relative backwater and their development is slowed even when they do get to a major European league, and generally the resources available to American soccer are limited. Things are changing, but unlike basketball or baseball or American football this is not America’s game. Progress will be gradual, and that’s to be expected.
USA has money yes, but the reason the US sucks at soccer has more to do with the fact that all the money and fame in this country are driven towards American football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. If I’m trying out for a sport in school, I take any of those sports first before even considering soccer. Thus, soccer gets all the second rate talent. If the Americans best athletes trained for soccer all their lives, they would be a superpower in the sport. But, the money just isn’t there so they will not waste their talent on it.
I think soccer is the coolest game ever.Though USA didn’t have that much success here, but I think if we take it seriously, we will have success in here also.
US MEDIOCRE AT SOCCER? WHAT CAVE HAVE YOU BEEN PRISONER
IN SINCE ..1965?
ITS NO 14 IN THE WORLD(after the WC will be in top 10!) and its one of the best at this WC, play better soccer than most ‘powers’ of soccer, who, by the way, are heading home, and US won the group, against the forces of evil trying to stop them !!!
Dude and all the iddiots that are blindly commenting on it, almost agreing, get some fkng glases!!
Read the international press what they say about US soccer,read legitimate forums, see the 40 000 people watching ONE YEAR old franchise, Seattle Sounders,in every match, the 60 000 people watching US beat Turkey in Philadelphia,one week before leaving for S Afrika, etc…..if you;re stuuuupid, at least gooogle shiiiite up, nimrods!! or turn on one of the many TV cannels that show soccer in US(more than any country in the world!!!!) nad last,but not least, take your head out of your ..asses, you uninformed, stucked in the..60’s, nimrods!
Broguht to you by an.. European-born player/coach and proud to suppoert the US team and soccer! There is more soccer played in US than ALL Europe togehter! 8 out 10 kids under 14 go to ..soccer, only few overweight, big ‘monster’m kids are going to ‘traditional’ American sports. baseball and football(what an idiotic name for a sport where you throw the ball by..hand!!!)
You have no excuse to be so behind the times and uninformed in..2010!!!!