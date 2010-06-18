Why is the U.S. mediocre in soccer? For the same reason we dominate basketball

Along with ping-pong to the Chinese (38 of the last 40 world champions), ski-jumping to the Europeans, and distance running to the East Africans, soccer is another sport where Team USA might just have to concede the crown.

Prior to the 2010 World Cup, the U.S. was ranked 14th globally by FIFA, and really, the distance between us and heavyweights like Brazil, Italy and Argentina isn’t that close. Going into this morning’s group-stage match against Slovenia, the U.S. was especially a long shot to win this tournament with starting goalie Tim Howard nursing bruised and maybe broken ribs from the opening match against England.

It’s not like the U.S. doesn’t have the athletes. Judging by medal counts in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games every two years, the U.S. holds the unofficial global sports championship. You look at the sports which we hold in the highest regard in terms of raw athletic ability, and the U.S. is traditionally at the forefront with homegrown talent.

So why is one of the world’s superpowers only mediocre in the world’s most popular sport? To me it comes down to one primary factor: Sense of urgency. Or better yet, the lack of a sense of urgency.

It’s the same reason why the U.S. still sets the standard in basketball. At the root of the multi-billion dollar industry basketball has become, the heart of the game still beats strongest on America’s poorest streets. In cities like Baltimore, Chicago and Compton, kids who grow up to be the next Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings see basketball as their way out. In many of their eyes, it’s the only way out. In the New York City projects, you can find a hoop on seemingly every corner, and from Flint (Mich.) to Seattle (Wash.) to Winston-Salem (N.C.), it’s not much different. Over here, basketball fuels the dreams of kids who are otherwise told they don’t have much to dream about.

The best sports movie I’ve seen in the last 10 years is Sugar, the 2008 indie festival sensation. The story follows Miguel “Sugar” Santos, a 20-year-old pitching prospect from the Dominican Republic who gets signed by a Major League Baseball franchise and invited to spring training. Sugar is eventually assigned to Single-A ball in rural Iowa, and from there we see if he’ll become the next Pedro Martinez or one of the countless Latin American ballplayers who get close but never make it big.

Sugar is fiction, but it’s the realest sports movie I’ve seen since Hoop Dreams. We get a look inside the real baseball academies in the DR, not unlike those in Venezuela, and not unlike the MLB factories in places like Panama and Mexico. We get taken to real neighborhoods in the bleakest parts of the DR, where kids idolize shortstops and closers just like kids in Kenya idolize 5,000-meter runners and kids in Finland idolize javelin throwers.

That combination of urgency and idolatry also breeds the world’s best soccer players. In London, in Croatia, in Uruguay, in Cameroon, soccer is a way of life and a means to a better life. In the U.S., while it seems every suburban kid under 12 years old plays little league soccer, it’s not that crucial. Soccer is a pastime, and while our best players can go to the best leagues around the world and compete, the gap between us and the elite only gets marginally smaller (at best) as the game evolves.

A few weeks before the World Cup, I saw an “Outside the Lines” segment on Project 2010, a soccer talent-development program created in the U.S. about a decade ago that was geared to produce a World Cup winner this summer. On paper, the U.S. should be able to make it happen. We have money for premier coaches, facilities, training, marketing and promotion of the game. We have a deep pool of talented athletes born into a competitive culture that breeds winners.

Some people say if you had trained today’s NBA players since birth to play soccer — or even gave them a crash-course over a few years — they could be dominant. That might be true: I could see Josh Smith, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, among others, being fantastic soccer players given the right training and upbringing.

But over here, circumstance has prevented soccer from becoming the chosen sport of the less fortunate. Even after basketball, there’s still football, still track, still boxing, still baseball that draws the best of our best. And just like baseball in Latin America, these sports are not only ingrained in the culture, they’re put on a pedestal as a meal ticket for kids who grow up hungry.

In Dime #57, I profiled Desmon Farmer, the former USC standout and NBA D-League All-Star who grew up in Flint. For a city with just over 125,000 residents, Flint has produced 15 NBA players. Per capita, it may be our richest basketball breeding ground. It’s also one of the roughest inner cities in America.

“It was tough. We lived in bad neighborhoods … a lot of situations going on,” Farmer said. “I knew my way out was basketball. It’s like that’s all you have in Flint, all that’s going on. There are more programs going on about basketball than anything. You have no choice but to learn how to play.”

For now and for the foreseeable future, in places like Flint and across this nation, basketball best represents the product of that sense of urgency applied to American sports. Soccer, for better or worse, just isn’t on that level.

