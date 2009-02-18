Why the Lakers Should Deal For Shaq

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, we’ll be combing through every trade rumor that comes across the wire and bringing it right to you. But in addition, we’ll also be hitting you up with some suggestions for various squads around the League (after clearing trades through ESPN’s Trade Machine, of course).
About two weeks ago, we proposed that the Lakers address the loss of Andrew Bynum until April at the very earliest, by going out and dealing Lamar Odom (and some peripheral pieces) to the Knicks for David Lee.
While that might help them on the glass, Lee’s rebounding probably isn’t worth taking on Eddy Curry‘s bloated deal, which is a prerequisite for any trade that involves giving up Lee according to Donnie Walsh.
But if the Lakers want to win now, they should go out and fortify their front lines. Here’s how they do it:
* Trade Lamar Odom, Chris Mihm, and DJ Mbenga to the Suns for Shaquille O’Neal
All-Star Weekend proved that reuniting Shaq and Kobe isn’t impossible. In fact, the Diesel would provide L.A. with exactly what they need right now – someone to fill in for Andrew Bynum, someone who can be an intimidating force in the paint, and someone who knows the triangle.
But O’Neal would do more than work as a half-year mercenary in Los Angeles. He’s said that once this contract expires, he’ll retire. And his best years came as a Laker, so why shouldn’t he hang it up in L.A.? And in the remaining year and a half that he has on his deal, he could do wonders as a teacher for Bynum. He could possibly win two championships, and equal Michael with six rings.
And from the Suns’ perspective, they have basically come out and said that they want to move Shaq’s monstrous contract – $20 million this year and $20 million next year. In exchange for O’Neal, Odom and Mihm combine to erase about $16 million from their books after this season, and they’d have to pay DJ Mbenga less than $1 million until the end of the ’09-10 season.
The biggest problem for Phoenix would be that they’d effectively take themselves out of title contention with this move, and would effectively hang their division rivals a key to the Finals. But if they’re not really going to compete for a championship this year, are the finances of this move attractive enough to persuade them to go through with it?
The Big Retractus.
how is it that they will take themselves out of contention. Odom would fit very well in the system and they would get rid of the stagnation of Shaq. I’m a big Shaq fan, but if the Sun’s are going back to the run & gun style, then it’s a good trade for both teams since Lakers play more half court anyway and works to Shaq’s benefit.
I don’t know, LO is avg 19 and 19 over the last four years and Pau seems to operate better with LO and vice versa… I don’t like the idea of giving up LO for 20 million over the next two years
No way the Lakers make this trade. Odom is playing really well and can play with Bynum if he makes it back in time.
Finally you guys said something! I’ve been thinking about this since the all-star game and think it would be a great move for both teams. Phoenix can clear some cap space, and the Lakers would be able to solidify their chances at winning a championship. Besides, everyone wants to see Shaq back in L.A. and we all know he would love to retire there.
Odom’s playing really well because it’s his contract year…he’s a bum. Also, can you imagine how David Stern’s eyes would light up with the potential storyline of Shaq and Kobe reuniting. Would make a great story and get people to watch the NBA again!
Hello? Kobe doesn’t want Shaq on the Lakers. (See: post all-star game press conference). And in L.A. what Kobe wants, Kobe gets.
you hear the conspiracy groans last year when they got gasol? imagine what would happen if this went down.
damn..i would probably faint if this happened..all female like too
odom has been playing good as of late.
he’s had more than 17 rebounds in the last 4 games.
last laker to do that was kareem back in 76!
The lakers are already one of the favourites to win the title this year, if Shaq was to join the lakers and they were to win the title. Don’t you think shaq would be able to say Kobe can’t win without him? This shaq to LA is all talk. It will never happen
Breaking news!!! Lakers trade chris mihm to memphis for rudy gay… Oh my bad it’s actually a 2013 2nd rounder. After last year I got excited when I saw lakers/griz trade.
I agree with Spliff.
All that BS going on at the All-Star game about them getting along was all started by Shaq. I never actully heard Kobe say it was true, and I still fully belive Kobe doesn’t like Shaq. He just grinned and kept his mouth shut.
The only thing that could make this work is that now Shaq knows he is past his prime and isn’t the #1 option, and he might be willing to take a back seat to Kobe.
@13 on behalf of the Dime readers we would like for you to share with us whatever green you’ve been smokin. It’s must be some really good ish to cause hallucination
Kind of makes sense but the Lakers rolled in to beantown and Cleveland and got 2 dubs with this squad so I doubt they make any moves
Who writes this garbage…. does this Katz writter have any clue my god please write about something interesting
I officially replace Austin as the dumbest Dime writer with Andrew.
@ 14 I must be smoking the same green, because I feel the same way. I get the feeling that it’s more Shaq trying to talk his way back,and Kobe just grinning and keeping his mouth shut. When the two were being interviewed by Craig Sager, didn’t you get the sense that Kobe was humoring Shaq, how is he supposed to act when the camera’s in his face? I haven’t heard Kobe yet verbally endorse Shaq coming back to LA, and I have to believe that’s not by accident.
You guys are vastly overestimating Shaq at this stage of his career . . . and vastly underestimating both his age and the difficulty of his massive contract.
Fuck Shaq and his fat ass. You wanted out of LA so stay the fuck out. I can’t wait to hear Kobe say… Shaq tell me how MY ass tastes.
Over Kobe dead body!
How does trading almost all of the lakers ramianing big men secure the frontline?
This is one of the dumbest trade ideas all year. How would Shaq make LA better at all? He’s lazy which would drive Kobe to choke a white girl. He’s slow and don’t we all miss watching opposing PGs drain open jumpers off of pick and roles all playoffs? Odom has already hinted he’s willing to stay in LA no matter what – hometown discount? Gasol, Odom, Bynum for the next 5 years along with Kobe = multiple championships. Stick with what you got Mitch.
Shaq is almost guaranteed to get injured sometime soon. Wasn’t it just a little while ago that he wasn’t able to play back to back games?
Yeah! I think Shaq will return to the Lakers,he’s just trying to see how him and Lebron team up for now.Kobe has nothing to prove to the fans anymore,winning a title without Shaq and probably Shaq was in the way,for Kobe to ever get Finals MVP. I think he is more mature now and knows he could’nt do it without Phil,and knows if Shaq ever decided to return to L.A that would just bring more titles to their resumes.Like Jordan he never won a ring without Scottie Pippen,that did’nt matter to anyone they’re goal was just to win.Shaq will return to L.A just like A.C Green,Byron Scott, Vlade Divac who was traded to get Kobe..They all made it back to finish it off with the best team in the NBA!