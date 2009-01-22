Why the Spurs Are the Most Dangerous Team in the West

Even if there are six teams in the West playing plus-.600 ball right now, it’s really just a two-horse race. You’ve got the 32-8 Lakers who have obviously put together the best first half of anyone in their conference bar none. And you’ve got the one team capable of knocking off L.A.: the Spurs.

It’s not just that San Antone edged the Lakers in their first meeting this season 112-111 on that crafty Roger Mason, Jr. leaning 20-footer, in which he drew a foul on Derek Fisher. It’s that the Spurs are really the only team who are capable of, and know how to stop the triangle offense.

That’s step one in the Beat L.A. Blueprint. ESPN Analyst/Kevin Martin’s basketball guru/IMG Academy basketball genius David Thorpe and the guys at Forum Blue & Gold point out a couple key moves to beating the Lakers:



* Keep the Triangle on one side of the floor.

The Celtics did this in the Finals last year, preventing the ball from rotating to the weakside.

Yes-forcing the triangle to stay on one side of the floor is always a smart plan defensively. It helps define help positions while allowing those helpers to stay more stationary, as opposed to moving from help to strong side positions. In short-it allows players to know with more alacrity that they are the helpers on a particular possession. So it ends up bottling Kobe and Pau on slashes/cuts to the paint, as helpers are already there.

Like Boston, San Antonio plays superb team defense. (Editor’s Note: Thanks to Ranger John, we realized the stats previously mentioned here were from a previous season… But the point still holds true that they play great team D. The Spurs are leading the League in defensive rebounding percentage at 77.6%, which measures how many defensive boards they grab out of the total rebounds possible. They also give up the fewest free throws per night of any team on a per game basis. Overall, they’re ranked fifth in total defense in the NBA.)

* Keep the ball out of Bynum/Gasol’s hands

This isn’t just because of what Bynum did last night. It’s because the Triangle runs through the big fellas. Kobe‘s going to get his no matter what, so it’s almost a better idea to force him into taking a ton of shots, while keeping him off the stripe as best possible.

In their only matchup, San Antonio didn’t do a great job keeping L.A.’s twin towers from scoring, but they did hold them to a total of eight rebounds combined.

* Don’t turn the ball over against L.A.’s bench

Phil‘s energy guys really like to get out and run. It’s never a good idea to turn the ball over, but L.A.’s second line will really make teams pay. San Antonio is best in the NBA right now, turning the ball over only 12 times per night.

* Pull L.A.’s bigs away from the basket

Tim Duncan‘s 18-foot bank shot forces either Bynum or Gasol to stay with him wherever he goes on the floor. But it’s not just TD’s jumpshooting that could pull L.A.’s bigs away from the rim, thereby making their defense incredibly vulnerable. When Fab Oberto plays, Popovich likes to use him to run pick-and-rolls out by the three-point line. With Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker able to knock down a 20-footer consistently, the guy guarding Oberto has to help and hedge on the perimeter.

Do you think this blueprint works to beat L.A.?

