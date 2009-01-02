Why Vince Carter went off

Most everyone who saw Vince Carter getting ejected from Nets/Pistons on Wednesday after seemingly overreacting to a simple out of bounds call by referee Derrick Stafford figured VC was just trying to get an early start on New Year’s Eve. After all, hardly anyone involved in that game seemed like they wanted to be there.

Now it’s come to light the real reason why Vince went off. Video footage of the incident showed Vince yelling, “Don’t call me ‘boy’,” to Stafford, and today the NBA confirmed that Stafford did indeed use the term toward Vince. Stafford has since apologized and the NBA won’t take any further action.

Now here’s the part where we get into cultural differences and societal nuances that some people won’t quite grasp. Long story short, it’s never a good idea for anyone to call a Black man “boy,” but since Stafford is also Black, it’s not as bad. Even after I turned 18, I’d still hear it from grandfathers, uncles and my Dad, and even then — when the sting may only be barely perceptible — you still notice it. I’m not sure if Carter and Stafford were tight at all before Wednesday’s game; Stafford is 52 years old and Vince is 31 (age also plays a factor in these kind of situations). But because of the established power dynamic already set in place in the referee/player relationship, those three letters were likely to cause an explosion either way.

Do you think Stafford should get some kind of disciplinary action from the NBA for his role?