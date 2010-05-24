Why Waiting For LeBron To Pick A Coach Is A Bad Idea

With the LeBron countdown in full-swing at this point, and suitors lining up their proposals for the Cavs superstar, most of the teams in the hunt (including the Cavs) have no head coach at the moment. While some people think winning the LeBron sweepstakes is as easy as hiring John Calipari away from Kentucky or letting LeBron handpick his coach once he signs with said team, both of these ideas are terrible.
Waiting until July to hire a coach is a significant risk. If LeBron doesn’t sign, and a team was so confident that he would, where does that leave the team in their quest to get other free agents? Who do they have to lure them? Also, it doesn’t help to not have a coach when a team is drafting players, but has no idea how they will fit into the scheme they plan on running.
No team should base its head coaching hire on what LeBron wants, because nobody is sure where LeBron will go. With that said, I wouldn’t bring Paul Silas out of retirement. Just like choosing where you go to college, the head coach and their pedigree is just as important as the party scene. And making a head coaching hire based on the biggest if in sports could turn out to be a big mistake. So while Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Cleveland are all possible destinations for LeBron, they better figure out their head coaching vacancies before it’s too late.
What do you think?
Picture must be oooollld now, Bron is rockin some zoom generations.
Loved that shoe.
Oh, and i kinda disagree.
While i see what you’re getting at, Every coach has their own system etc etc how do you know how Lebron will fit in etc etc. lets be honest, Every coach will have to adjust whatever system they run to accomodate Lebron, that is, if Lebron doesn’t fit into nearly all systems as it is.
No current coach has had the privelidge of running a system involving Lebron, so no coach is any mroe qualified than the other. We shall see….
i think the best thing to do as far as your team success goes would be hiring a coach first, it gives him time to do what he gotta do and all that, it also sends a message to LeBron like, your the best player, but we makin the motherfuckin decisions.
But Brons got a big ego and probably wants to be callin the shots so letting him choose a coach would probably make him more likely to sign with your team.
If any team let’s its star player hand-pick the coach, all it does is set a precedent that the one player is in charge of the team, which can’t sit well with other players and says to the player (in this case, Lebron) that he’s above the team concept. Besides, as good a player as Lebron is, he’s not a GM and I seriously doubt anything qualifies him to hire a coach.
for LeBron to be a champ he needs a coach who at least has a clue how to get thim there.
Jackson, Sloan, Pop, Doc, and one or two others demand the players respect, but the majority of the rest of the coaches would end up being a puppet with no control or say over what really happens on the court.