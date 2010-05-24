Why Waiting For LeBron To Pick A Coach Is A Bad Idea

With the LeBron countdown in full-swing at this point, and suitors lining up their proposals for the Cavs superstar, most of the teams in the hunt (including the Cavs) have no head coach at the moment. While some people think winning the LeBron sweepstakes is as easy as hiring John Calipari away from Kentucky or letting LeBron handpick his coach once he signs with said team, both of these ideas are terrible.

Waiting until July to hire a coach is a significant risk. If LeBron doesn’t sign, and a team was so confident that he would, where does that leave the team in their quest to get other free agents? Who do they have to lure them? Also, it doesn’t help to not have a coach when a team is drafting players, but has no idea how they will fit into the scheme they plan on running.

No team should base its head coaching hire on what LeBron wants, because nobody is sure where LeBron will go. With that said, I wouldn’t bring Paul Silas out of retirement. Just like choosing where you go to college, the head coach and their pedigree is just as important as the party scene. And making a head coaching hire based on the biggest if in sports could turn out to be a big mistake. So while Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Cleveland are all possible destinations for LeBron, they better figure out their head coaching vacancies before it’s too late.

What do you think?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.