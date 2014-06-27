Wiggins On LeBron: “We’d Be Good Together”

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins with the first pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. Despite adding basketball’s best available athlete to run the wing alongside Kyrie Irving, Cleveland has eyes for an even bigger prize later this summer: LeBron James. And though there’s some positional overlap between he and the four-time MVP, Wiggins thinks they’d make a formidable tandem for the Cavaliers.

Asked of his new team’s interest in LeBron, Wiggins made a confident and compelling recruiting pitch to the unrestricted free agent.

“I want to win,” Wiggins said. “If [LeBron] wants to win, we’d be good together.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like a player whose competitive fire has come into question. LeBron is known to covet youth and competitiveness among other aspects in his free agent destination, and Wiggins clearly offers both in spades. Can you imagine Irving leading the break with thoroughbreds like Wiggins and James on either side of him?

Of course, this is all conjecture. All signs point to LeBron re-signing with the Miami Heat despite opting out of his contract, and he recently met with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to presumably initiate a plan of action for improving the roster surrounding them.

Still, Wiggins and James on the same team is so much fun to think about, and the youngster’s firm words will only add to the rampant speculation that LeBron could choose to return to Cleveland.

Would Wiggins and James complement each other?

