Wild Wisconsin Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Against Michigan

#Video
02.09.13 5 years ago

It’s only 2:30 PM here on the east coast and there has already been a full day of great college basketball action. Right at the top was the wild Michigan/Wisconsin overtime tilt that ended a little while ago.

Watch this series from the end of regulation. First, Michigan’s Tim Hardaway Jr. hits a clutch, floating three to put his guys up three points with a just a few seconds left in the game. Then, Wisconsin‘s Ben Brust comes back with quite an answer:

Wisconsin held on in OT to top No. 3 Michigan, 65-62.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSben brustBUZZER-BEATERSCOLLEGEMICHIGANTim Hardaway Jr.videoWISCONSIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP