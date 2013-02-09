Wild Wisconsin Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Against Michigan

It’s only 2:30 PM here on the east coast and there has already been a full day of great college basketball action. Right at the top was the wild Michigan/Wisconsin overtime tilt that ended a little while ago.

Watch this series from the end of regulation. First, Michigan’s Tim Hardaway Jr. hits a clutch, floating three to put his guys up three points with a just a few seconds left in the game. Then, Wisconsin‘s Ben Brust comes back with quite an answer:

Wisconsin held on in OT to top No. 3 Michigan, 65-62.

