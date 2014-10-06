Video: Will Barton Closes Blazers’ “Fan Fest” With Sick Reverse Eastbay

The NBA spotlight may have been consumed by this weekend’s start of preseason games, notably LeBron James’ preseason opener in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, but the fans in Portland had no complaints as they were treated to their home squad’s annual intra-squad “Fan Fest.” This yearly entertaining event introduces Blazers fans to the new faces on the team while getting reacquainted with returning players.

The buzz of the night may have belonged to Damian Lillard’s stellar third quarter performance, where he dropped 13 points with a jumper that looked to be in mid-season form, but it was what happened in the final seconds of the scrimmage that had Rip City jumping to their feet.

Trail Blazers guard Will Barton decided against running out the clock, and instead showcased his mad hops for the fans at Moda Center. Barton took flight and threw down a smooth reverse between-the-legs slam before the final buzzer blared. His thrilling Eastbay capped off a great night for the 23-year-old, who showed a lot of promise during the intra-squad scrimmage.

And from a different angle…

(video via The Oregonian and portland trail blazers)

