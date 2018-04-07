Getty Image

There’s no two ways about it. Nuggets swingman Will Barton is in the midst of one of his best years as a pro. His 15.3 points per game are the most since he entered the league in 2012, and he’s doing it on the most efficient shooting percentages of his six NBA seasons.

In short, he’s living up to the massive expectations he put on himself last summer when he apparently declined a rather generous offer from Denver. According to a new report, Barton reportedly turned down a four-year, $42 million contract extension in order to gamble on himself.

Barton will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the versatile, athletic wing is hedging his bets that his improved play will ultimately land him the massive payday he’s looking for this summer.