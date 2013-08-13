Will Barton, Kent Bazemore & Aquille Carr Go Off In Baltimore Charity Game

Portland’s Will Barton didn’t have any dunks that rivaled what he did earlier this summer, but he was still one of the headliners in his Stop The Violence Challenge in Baltimore. Taking place at St. Frances Academy in B-More, the charity game also featured Josh Selby, Aquille Carr, Donte Greene and Kent Bazemore, who had more than his fair share of highlights.

