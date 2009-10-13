Will Bynum Credits Gilbert Arenas For Success

It’s easy to forget that Will Bynum once played at the University of Arizona. Most remember the Chicago playgound legend from his days at Georgia Tech, where he helped lead them to the championship game in 2005. But during his one year in Tucson, Bynum would occationally run into Gilbert Arenas, who at the time was a rookie with Golden State. Arenas, who wasn’t getting burn at the time, had given Bynum a lot of advice about working hard.
“I saw the frustration in his eyes when he was talking to me,” Bynum told MLive.com. “He was telling me how hard he was working and how (not playing) just fueled him. I had kind of a similar path.”
Arenas spent the summer working out with Bynum at ATTACK Center in Chicago. Bynum has had an impressive preseason so far averaging 16.3 ppg and 4 apg.
Should have started or Gardener. At least played with him. He also should have started at GT & moved Jack over a spot. They could have run a 3 guard line-up. This dude talent is Outta this World. His defense is intimidating. Has a Tim Hardaway game. Gilbert at Arizona the good old days. Good Luck to Lamont Jones. Gil & Bynum take care of this kid. Has loads of potential. Was Kemba Walkers back court mate. WILL BYNUM. (Street game that translated very well into System). Has changed his game to better suit the pros. That isn’t easy to do. I hope he & BG go Washington Wizards on people. Austin Daye & Dajuan Summers are to big sleepers. Look for Detroit to make some noise this yr. WILL”CHI TOWN” BYNUM
Send him somewhere he can be appreciated man, Pistons are gonn waste this man’s career..
i love this guy he is such an underdog star…i want to see him flourish if somehow he can become a starter or 6th man somewhere it’d be great…
yeah.lets see what he do this year.
Will “The Thrill” was a beast in college. Dude was so quick on D, I watched him stick up my man Ray Felton two times in a row guarding him full court by himself with no help/trap. Took one of them in for a sick dunk too.
A lot of you should remember Will from Highschool when he was on that sportschannel show with Eddy Curry, documenting their high school careers. Sean Dockery was on there two with a few other highschool stars from Chicagoland area. Or maybe i was the only one who watched it.
trust me, Kuester is gonna end up starting Bynum at least by December.
1. bynum
2. stuckey
3. tayshuan
4. charlie v.
5. wilcox or kwame
*RIP should be traded by then.
@ Chicagorilla,
Naw, you weren’t by yourself. I think it was on Fox or sports south. I watched that religiously.I tuned in because my cousin on the team with Curry in highschool and that’s how I found out about Bynum. He reminded me of a stronger highschool version of A.I. It’s amazing how he’s influenced so many guards since the late 90’s and early 2000’s