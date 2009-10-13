Will Bynum Credits Gilbert Arenas For Success

It’s easy to forget that Will Bynum once played at the University of Arizona. Most remember the Chicago playgound legend from his days at Georgia Tech, where he helped lead them to the championship game in 2005. But during his one year in Tucson, Bynum would occationally run into Gilbert Arenas, who at the time was a rookie with Golden State. Arenas, who wasn’t getting burn at the time, had given Bynum a lot of advice about working hard.

“I saw the frustration in his eyes when he was talking to me,” Bynum told MLive.com. “He was telling me how hard he was working and how (not playing) just fueled him. I had kind of a similar path.”

Arenas spent the summer working out with Bynum at ATTACK Center in Chicago. Bynum has had an impressive preseason so far averaging 16.3 ppg and 4 apg.

