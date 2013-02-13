Will Ferrell Dresses Up As Security Guard, Throws Shaq Out Of Staples Center

While the Lakers second half play against Phoenix was sorry (check Smack for the gruesome details), the action off the court was pretty funny. Will Ferrell dressed up in a red coat, playing an arena security guard. He got so into it that he jokingly arrested and escorted Shaquille O’Neal out of the same building that Superman used to “own.”

