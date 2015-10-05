Kings Rookie Willie Cauley-Stein Reportedly Showed Up To Camp In Terrible Shape

Getty Image

A certain subset of players can survive despite suboptimal physical conditioning. Their ability relies on skill and feel rather than raw athletic traits, rendering level of fitness ancillary when it comes to preparation. Sacramento Kings rookie center Willie Cauley-Stein, though, certainly isn’t among that select group of players, which make returns from his first week of practice all the more damning.

According to CSN Kings Insider James Ham on the “Koz and Bru Show,” the No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 draft didn’t exactly show up to Sacramento’s training camp in peak physical condition.

“[Cauley-Stein] is going to open the season at 14 minutes a game, if he’s lucky. When you show up to camp and you can’t run up and down the court twice without being so winded you have to pull yourself off the court, then something’s wrong.”

This report reminds of two factors that almost contributed to the former Kentucky big man sliding on draft night.

Cauley-Stein underwent surgery on his right ankle to repair a stress fracture in March of 2014, and several NBA teams subsequently red-flagged him as a long-term injury concern during the pre-draft process. Though he was ultimately selected where he was initially projected and even played in Las Vegas Summer League with the Kings, the 22-year-old could very well have been resting his potentially troublesome ankle between mid July and late September.

That’s the glass half-full take. The other one is that widespread rumors questioning Cauley-Stein’s love for the game and haphazard mental approach to training are already proving true. Those who worked with the hyper-athletic seven-footer leading up to the draft dispelled those whispers, however, and Kentucky coach John Calipari indicated they were overblown, too. But given his reported conditioning issues, expect a bigger audience to wonder just where the rookie’s focus really lies at this crucial junction of his career.

It bears mentioning, too, that Cauley-Stein wouldn’t have been guaranteed a major role with Sacramento even if he were game-ready. Kosta Koufos will surely start alongside DeMarcus Cousins in the Kings’ frontcourt, and veteran Quincy Acy seems primed for a consistent role off the bench. And considering that tempo-loving George Karl is bound to play small with Rudy Gay as a nominal power forward to juice his offense, it was always possible that Cauley-Stein could be a bit player during his first professional season.

That wouldn’t have been a problem if his fitness level were up to snuff, of course. The NBA game is far different than any other, and it takes time for all rookies to adjust to its speed, physicality, and nuance. But considering Cauley-Stein’s likely lack of playing time is accompanied by a lack of physical preparedness, it’s fair to say his career is off to a troubling start.

