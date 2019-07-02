Willie Cauley-Stein Is Reportedly Signing With The Warriors

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors entered free agency fully aware of the various contingencies they faced. They understand that losing Kevin Durant was a very real possibility, and that outcome came to fruition the moment the clock struck 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the two-time MVP announcing that he would team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Regardless, there was plenty of business still to be conducted. As expected, they re-signed Klay Thompson to a max deal, and in a surprise twist, landed D’Angelo Russell from the Nets, who likewise inked a max contract with the team. In the aftermath, there’s been some speculation that the front office views him simply as a trade asset, though others claim there’s a long-term plan in place for Russell.

The Russell signing means the franchise now has a hard cap, and after signing Kevon Looney to a three-year deal worth $15 million, the team has very little room to maneuver in terms of signing any more free agents. According to the latest report, it appears they’ll use some of the space they have left to shore up their frontcourt by adding Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein.