Wilson Chandler Hammers Home The One-Handed Alley-Oop

12.31.13 5 years ago

Tasked with defending the world’s best basketball player â€” on his birthday, no less â€” things weren’t so easy for Nuggets combo forward Wilson Chandler on Monday night with the Heat in town. But on one glorious sequence, Randy Foye found him running the floor for a tasty one-handed slam where he twisted sideways in mid-air to gather the ball before throwing it down along the baseline.

The Heat got the win, and ‘Bron ended up with 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, plus Chandler was pretty bad from the field, overall (6-of-17 for 13 points), but the dunk should still be applauded.

