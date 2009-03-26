Wilson Chandler Is The Knicks’ Great Hope

While it’s safe to say Isiah Thomas isn’t welcome back with the Knicks organization anytime soon, perhaps the one good thing he’s done for the franchise is draft Wilson Chandler.
Chandler, who grew up in Benton Harbor, Michigan, started playing basketball at Fairplain East Elementary School when he was in fifth grade. After an impressive prep career there and at Benton Harbor High School, Chandler was named the 2005 Mr. Basketball of Michigan and decided to take his career to DePaul.
After a solid rookie year, Chandler has become an integral part of the Knicks this season and looks like he’ll have to be a vital part even past 2010.
He dates the “Chicken Noodle Soup” girl
ya he is nice. if knicks get bron bron i wonder if they bring him off the bench.
Isiah can draft.
Knicks coulda had Channing Frye and Trevor Ariza
combined with Nate, Wilson, and Lee ok its not AMAZING or even decent, but still there all good players and I woulda liked to seem them all improve together
didn’t you also say once that Renaldo Balkman was Isiah’s one good move?
And they said David Lee before too.Every good player the Knicks fucking got came from Zeke.They wasnt shit before and they aint shit now.Wheres the Donnie Walsh hate.
Larry Brown ran off Ariza. Wilson has way more claim to that title than Renaldo. Other than D’Antoni’s style requiring skill, Wilson took his job.
Wheres the Donnie Walsh hate?? {{((— TRUE DAT!!
Where’s it’s at!?! Yeah, I’m ending statements with prepositions. I’m mad.
GET OFF ZEKE’S YAMEAN
I thought they traded him last season
I get him and Renaldo Balkman confused a lot
Zeke is a great talent evaluator, no question. Just sucks at management. Wilson Chandler can become a nice player for us.
indeed… isiah is one great draft talent evaluator… ejust don’t mention fred jones LOL
Zeke is a solid drafter, Lee, Nate, Chandler, all have great NBA future’s, I say enough with the Isiah hate.
no he doesnt hate her check theybf.com they update it, he denies all rumors and is not seeing her