Wilson Chandler Is The Knicks’ Great Hope

While it’s safe to say Isiah Thomas isn’t welcome back with the Knicks organization anytime soon, perhaps the one good thing he’s done for the franchise is draft Wilson Chandler.

Chandler, who grew up in Benton Harbor, Michigan, started playing basketball at Fairplain East Elementary School when he was in fifth grade. After an impressive prep career there and at Benton Harbor High School, Chandler was named the 2005 Mr. Basketball of Michigan and decided to take his career to DePaul.

After a solid rookie year, Chandler has become an integral part of the Knicks this season and looks like he’ll have to be a vital part even past 2010.

Check out his baller profile on BallersNetwork.com.

