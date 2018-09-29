Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make many significant moves this offseason, as Brett Brown handled his summer in charge of the front office by keeping the roster intact and making mostly minor tweaks.

Among the biggest moves of the summer for Philadelphia was trading for Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, giving Denver cap relief and bolstering the Sixers’ wing depth in a much needed way. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Chandler won’t get to participate in most of the preseason as he looks to get acclimated to his new teammates.

On Saturday, the Sixers announced Chandler had suffered a strained hamstring and would be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, putting the start of the season in question for his return.