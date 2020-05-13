For the first time since 1983, the official NBA game ball will no longer be produced by Spalding as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the league and Spalding have mutually agreed to part ways after next season when their contract runs up and Wilson will take over production.

Wilson was the NBA’s first ball manufacturer, but since 1983 Spalding has held that role. Wilson, which is the official game ball sponsor of the NCAA Tournament, will now produce game balls for most high school, college, and professional basketball leagues.

The NBA’s contract with Spalding is expiring and now Wilson will be the new partner to produce the league’s official game ball starting with the 2021-22 season, sources with knowledge of the deal informed Yahoo Sports. Wilson will also serve as the official game ball of the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL), sources with knowledge told Yahoo Sports.

It’ll be strange for a lot of fans to see NBA basketball being played with something other than Spalding, but Wilson will be working with the NBA and NBPA on a new game ball. Initially, they will use the same leather and specifications for the first edition, but will take advisement from players on potential tweaks they’d like to see. The WNBA will continue to use a composite ball, per Haynes.