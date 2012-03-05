Wilt Chamberlain Special: How the NBA Celebrates 100 Points

Friday, March 2nd marked the fiftieth anniversary ofscoring 100 points in one game. NBA TV aired a special, “Wilt 100,” and the NBA scheduled a “rematch” of the night by having theface the

Wilt’s record is even more impressive considering how hard it is for most NBA teams to score that many points in one game. A number of NBA teams award their home fans in the rare event of scoring 100 or more points:

1. Washington Wizards – “District Chophouse 100 Point Promotion”

The Wizards have a local but lame 100-point promotion: fans have to bring their ticket stub to District Chophouse after the game to “receive one free drink off of the Chalk Board Menu with the purchase of a full priced drink off of the board.”

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, if the Wizards score over 100 points you can get a free drink if you buy another. Restricted menu applies!

2. Toronto Raptors – Free cheese or pepperoni slice from Pizza Pizza

Hedo Turkolou was a fan of Pizza Pizza when he briefly played with the Raptors and so are Raptor fans.

3. Los Angles Lakers – Two free tacos if Lakers hold their opponent under 100 points and win.

An interesting defensive promotion where all fans receive a coupon for two free tacos if the Lakers hold their opponent under 100 points and win.

Nothing excites fans like defense and tacos: