Wilt’s 100 & The NBA’s Top 10 Unbreakable Records

That record will never be broken, just like the 10 more here we think are untouchable.
(One noticeable dissenter: Mr. 81 points, Kobe Bryant. He said “Somebody will do it. It probably won’t happen in our lifetime or in the next lifetime, but it will happen.”)
Wilt set 71 NBA records and has 62 of those solely to himself. His Century Mark game reads like the dominance it was, though basketball fans of that era should check out Harvey Araton‘s book, “When the Garden was Eden” for another read on his career. The book chronicles the early 1970s Knicks that won two NBA championships, but Wilt is a central character for the Lakers. Mostly, Araton writes, Chamberlain could shrink from the spotlight in big games.
So Chamberlain wasn’t “on” all the time, but tell that to the record book, where he set 71 of them.
Sure, no one could have expected a 7-1, high-jumping, volleyball-playing giant to storm out of the college scene in Lawrence, Kansas, and into the pro ranks in the 1960s, so we can’t see when the NBA’s Next Enormous Thing will challenge these marks.
Bill Russell’s 11 championships:
Even in a watered-down league, 11 titles is an absurd notion in the era of free agency. Player movement will keep a core together for only so long.
72 wins:
You won’t find enough focus from teams anymore to bust the Bulls’ 1996 mark. We think of this year’s Miami team as a laser-guided missile but this team, even in a full schedule, wouldn’t get within five wins of the mark.
69 minutes in a game:
Dale Ellis went for 69 of the 73 in a five-overtime game in 1989. The chances of a game going long enough to even get to this point is slim. Having a guy in there that long would take even stranger circumstances than that.
7 seasons leading in scoring:
Wilt and Michael Jordan went seven straight seasons leading the league in scoring, which no one will do again because of the diluted league. With even weaker competition, a number of players can challenge for the scoring title every year.
15,806 assists:
John Stockton‘s career total for Utah has already been assailed by a notable group of contemporaries â€” Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson â€” who are still more than 4,000 short. Good luck, next generation.
The League is not diluted… Officiating, certainly, but not the players themselves.
A significant reason for these records being hard to achieve or surpass in the first place is because of the consistent improvement amongst players.
While all of these records are incredibly difficult to beat, there is still an outside chance that some future superstar player could rise to the challenge and shatter one of them. However, there is one record that the Dime staff has overlooked that is absolutely impossible to break at this point. This, of course, is Rasheed Wallace’s single season technical fouls record. As a Trail Blazer in the 2000-2001 season, Sheed was t’d up a record 41 times in 80 games (an average of over 1 tech every 2 games). Sheed also holds the all-time total technical foul record as a player with 304.
With the modern league rules in place (many of them presumably written in response to dudes like Sheed), a player’s 16th technical foul results in an automatic one-game suspension. After the initial one game suspension, every second technical foul results in an automatic suspension without pay (meaning that the 18th, 20th, 22nd and so on would mean staying home with no dough). There is no way any player would be so brazenly mouthy and self-destructive that they would somehow reach 42 techs. Not even Demarcus Cousins can pull that off. Plus, no home office in the league would hesitate to fire a player with such extreme disciplinary problems.
41 technical fouls. I dare someone to beat it.
of all records i think assist one has best chance to be broken due to improvement in medical care that would help players play for long time without missing games. i’m not saying it would be easy but that is one of few records that is directly linked to players health status. when would that happen, not sure because so many young point guards want to be scorers instead of passers. rubio (among younger players) have that mentality) but not really sure will his body hold up for 15ish season of playing.
Gotta say it, they say Wilt struggled in big games, meanwhile Russell’s got 11 chips. You could half that and he’s still got almost triple Wilt. Russell > Wilt
Ray Allen 3 pt FGM will not be broken by anyone that has been born yet, which means it will not be broken for at least 35+ years if it is ever broken
In the 1961-62 season Wilt averaged 48.5 minutes played per game. Don’t see that ever happening again (especially since games are 48 minutes TOTAL). One would have to play in a LOT of overtime games for an entire season.
@Gus that record can and will be broken. Difficult? Yes. Impossible? No. Shooters will always find a home in the league but staying healthy and having a prominent role on a team are the biggest factors.
A player breaking the techincal fouls record would have to be done as a novelty. They’d need to get 16 by Christmas in order to have a shot.
The league is diluted. You are argue that there are more talented players now than before but that is a function of more teams in the league. Pick any two seasons that are 30 years apart and there might be the same number of great teams. However, there are more mediocre teams in the more recent season, thus therefore we have dilution.
All of these players (and teams) set the records by BREAKING the previous records.
unless the NBA goes out of business, ALL of these records will some day be broken.
@Heckler, True they had to be set somehow. BUT, you can look at some records and say, “All they did was have a good game/season/career” Nothing too spectacular but just a good enough. Then you have some records in which a player/team was spectacular damn near all the time. To make 99% of your free throws is tough to do. What if you get fouled and YOUR team needs you to miss the free throw? As a team player you know what you have to do.
101 points in a game. Think of how many shots you’d need to put up. Dwight recently shot 39 free throws. So assuming he makes all of the free shots, he still needs to make 30 more shots that will probably be contested. Also, he’d have to have played the entire game and that game needs to be a speedy pace. Then on top of that, the game would have to be close.
Some of the records require too many of the stars to align. Barring drastic rule changes, it would take someone to revolutionize the way we play basketball to break some of these records.
6 finals MVP’s
AC Green played in 1,192 consecutive games. I just don’t see how it’s possible for anyone to play so many consecutive games given the physical nature of basketball. Anyone at any given time playing ball is one wrong cut or one wrong bounce from a blown ACL. And I’m sure AC Green played through some injuries that would have sidelined other players who didn’t have his willpower, dedication and fortitude. So, to achieve that record, a player has to be not only extremely dedicated and focused, but really, REALLY lucky too to be able to avoid any catastrophic injuries.
Durant has a chance at 7 straight scoring titles.