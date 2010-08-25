Win a Blake Griffin Autographed Ball

Granted, he hasn’t played an official regular-season game yet. But it would be fair to say Blake Griffin is one of the best overall athletes at the power forward position in the NBA. Standing 6-10 and weighing 250 pounds, Blake possesses enough vertical to own a McDonald’s H.S. All-American dunk contest crown, and enough strength to post the top bench-press score of any 2009 NBA draftee at the pre-draft camp. And he put those tools together to drop 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game in his last season at Oklahoma.

With his raw talents, Blake probably wouldn’t have much trouble converting to another sport, but as far as we know, he’s never been a baseball player. Yet he’s taking part in the Subway Baseball DeSIGNS tour, where athletes and celebrities are adding their signatures to baseballs designed by Little League players to be auctioned off for charity.

Of the 40-plus baseballs on display, Blake’s signed ball is one of the top earners, currently going for over $100 in the eBay auction. (Ryan Howard and A-Rod‘s baseballs are over $200.) The auction ends on August 29th.

Bid on Blake Griffin’s signed baseball HERE.