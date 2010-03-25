Win a Nike Kobe Bryant California’s Finest T-Shirt!

Check out what showed up at the Dime office today: a bunch of sick Kobe Bryant “California’s Finest” t-shirts. Made for Cinco de Mayo, the tees don’t don’t officially go on sale until April 15th at nike.com, NikeTown and Nike/Foot Locker House of Hoops locations, but we have a few here in the office that we want to give away to our Dime readers.
The t-shirt design is inspired by the California state flag and features a Black Mamba on the front and a silhouette of the state on the back right shoulder with “KB 24.”
So how can you win one? We’re going to make it easy, like we’ve done in the past, by asking you to tell us in the comments section below why you deserve a t-shirt and where you plan on wearing it. Your answers can be serious or funny; they can be an anecdote or just a simple statement. Know going in though, that if what you post is NSFW, while it might crack us up, it most likely won’t win (but you can always post multiple entries).
Have at it, because we only have a few. Make ’em count …
Since I’m the first one to comment, I think I should get it. I’m on this site 24/7 bro.
I deserve one b/c I’m first and I live in LA. Plan on wearing it to the championship parade.
ah stupid lag. I’m not first anymore. I guess I deserve one for effort.
I deseve it cause I’m a die hard hoops fan and forgot to wear a shirt to work today. Being half naked aint cool yo!
I will wear it up north in Davis,CA because I’ll be up there for school. I will represent Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers as much as I can!!
Though I am terrified of snakes I do think it’s one of the dirtiest nicknames in the game today. I’d wear the tshirt to raptor games as a constant reminder of his 81-point dismantling of my beloved team…maybe it’ll motivate them to get out of this new jersey nets-esque slump they’re having.
I deserve a Kobe Bryant California’s Finest T-Shirt because I’m a HUGE Lakers fan going to college in Ohio. I plan on wearing it all time to show off who’s the real “King” in the NBA to my Cavalier fan roommates
i need the tshirt cause i just moved to california recently and wasnt a kobe #8 fan until he changed his game and became the mvp that he is kobe #24. from then on ive been his biggest fan and have tried to get everything i can from kobe and the lakers. once a month i go to goodwill and see if i can find a used jersey to hang on my wall or wear to a sports bar or if i can afford it a real game at staples…i want it i need it i deserve it!!!
perhaps I should get one because there’s nothing extra-ordinary about my suck up description. basketball is life & vice versa. 24 defines him, & I’d be more than grateful if I win.
My sister graduates from USC grad school beginning of may. I’m from the east coast so I got nothing to rock while I’m out there. This would be the perfect tee for me to sport since Kobe is always doing work that time of year. ???I used to follow hoopstv.com until it lead me to you guys. What happened to it? I forget
I want the shirt and you gotta give it to me because I will definitely steam press the hell out of it!! to make it looks fresh and I would wear it every day! I can just imagine people getting so jealous seeing me wearing this shirt! And I’ll be like you want cool basketball stuff like this? go checkout Dimemag.com (now you got a walking ad campaign)
Because im constantly takin heat for defending the f$%k lol
And i’d wear that shit to SCHEDULED championship parade in June.. Nah i gotta wear my all black Mamba jersey..
Shit i’d use it as a hoop shirt.. It’d be my designated hoop shirt for colder weather.. i still wear my Magic Tmac jersey for the summer days..
Also, I’m such a big Lakers fan. So much so that whenever I have a bad day for whatever reason, I go on youtube and watch D-Fish’s .4 shot or Robert Horry’s game winner 3 against the Kings or Kobe’s dagger over Ray Allen and suddenly the world ain’t so bad!! Medium or Large please!!
Peace and blessings to my fam’ @ DIME!
I want to rock the shirt in my new video with Crooked I.
2 West Coast O.G.s :)
AHMAD
p.s. my Stanford graduation + my new album ‘The Death of Me’ = JUNE 2010! So, I should win a shirt for representing hip-hop culture lovely! LMAO! ONE. MOD
Yeah maybe LakeShow should get one
Kobe fan! Laker fan! Phil Jackson fan! Magic/Coop/Worthy?Jabbar fan! Shaq/Wilt/West/Baylor fan! MacAdoo fan! AI fan (live with it AI haters)! NBA fan since since 1959! Big time “Dime Mag” fan! Extremely big fan of free T-shirts! Pick me!
Thanks, Jim
i’ll stand up for y’all when y’all get slayed for articles
I deserve the shirt because I check out dimemag.com several times a day while I’m at work. Plus i’m a grad student not making a lot of money so anything free would be nice haha. I’d def wear the shirt at the ACC next time the Lakers come to town to play the Raptors.
Broke College student, Need Kobe shirt. Please help.
i derserve it because im the bigest kb 24 fan enough said
I am working in Washington D.C. right next to the White House this summer and I need this shirt to rep my LA pride in all these Boston and Wizards fans (the few that exist) and to make sure Barack always knows which team rules them all.
my friend is a lebron fan ill give him this shirt on his birthday
I moved to NY at the age of 10 and have always been a Lakers fan. I was there when the mamba dropped 61 on them wearing my old KB8 jersey. If I won the shirt, I’d have something current and stylish to rep the mamba and my former home state in front of these corny NY, Boston, and corny east coast fans!
My pop’s birthday coming up and I still haven’t gotten him anything. He’s a big mamba fan and you can save me a trip shoppin
I’d wear it everywhere especially to a western conference rivals game such as the spurs or Denver! Kobe is the face of the NBA just like Dime is the mag for in depth hoops coverage and not candy coated like others! Kobe has been proclaimed the annointed one of hoops and for good reason!!
No one defends Bean more than I do, and there are 2 reasons why. First and foremost I actually know him and his family from our childhood, so when people hate on the best player in the world, on things outside his game…I ask if they know him personally. You really shouldn’t talk trash about someone you have never met…and the next reason why I defend Kobe is because here in Philadelphia it’s like crabs in a barrel. People have booed me for cheering him at 76ers games…saying things like go back to LA…and I’m from West Philly. Kobe is the best, and I’d be proud to wear that shirt here or anywhere.
I think I should get one of those shirts because I just bought a house and am B.R.O.K.E… plus I need a new hoop shirt, since the neighborhood has a pretty nice court. Gotta show off some threads!
i should get it because i have been a lakers and a kobe fan since i can remember and everybody where i live hates them so this shirt would allow me to represent while significantly pissing everyone off!!!
I need this so I can rub it in the face of my coworker who is all over Kobe’s jock.
LL
I want the shirt so I can rep the West Coast on the East Coast.
… also because I got second place in the Arenas nickname voting.
Send one my way, Kobe fan through and through, ‘sides, I can sport it every night I’m tending bar.
I think I deserve a shirt because I have been the biggest Kobe hater throughout highschool (when my main man was Iverson and he still is, in these sad times).
I despised the 40+ points streak, loathed the 81 point game, puked at his fake “hard-face” (you know, the one with his protruding jaw), etc. But in the last 2 years, my hate has faded so much (read: transferred to LeBron), and my appreciation for Mamba de Noir has surprisingly shot way up. I find myself consistently and unapologetically marvelling at what the guy does on the court. It still surprises me. Help me complete the transformation of HATER to LOYAL APOLOGIST with this fresh T!
^OH and I’ll be wearing it when playing ball against one my best friends who has LONG been a Kobe fan, with the jerseys, the posters, the shoes, etc. His face will be nothing short of hilarious when he sees ME in a KOBE tee haha
i think i should win the shirt because i have no clothes and my everyday shirt is a trash bag with holes in it for my arms and head. When i wanna go to nice places i get dressed up by wearing a burlap sack with holes in it as a t-shirt. It is kinda like my tuxedo. If i get the kobe shirt, i will wear it everywhere because i am sick of my trash and burlap outfits. I will wear it everyday and people will be staring at me for having such a fresh shirt rather than wearing sacks as t-shirts. Plus i live in california. So hook it up dime!!!!
I want one of these great T-shirts because I wanna be the unique brazilian person to have one of those and I wanna use it in the college basketball games to make the other guys jealous!
oh, and california’s finest is what all the girls out here call me.
I have a date with Katelyn Faber coming up. If I win, I will wear this shirt on our date. I think she’d get a kick out of it seeing as how she thought Kobe’s black mamba was the finest…
I want one cuz it’s white and my stains don’t show on white.
I am a diehard Kobe fan!! I live in NY and I just came back from a vacation in LA! I took this trip for my 24th birthday, so in LA I got “Carpe Diem” tattoo’ed on my chest. (got pics to prove it!)
I’d wear this shirt 24/7 and rep California because I miss the laid- back lifestyle of LA!!
I’m a Boston Girl… And I might take my chances and wear this to the Garden if you would be so kind as to bless me with it.
But since its probably man-size, I’ll be gifting this to the biggest kobe fan I know… so he can wear it when he goes home to Massachusetts. Whatever ensues after that… (Beat LA)
I deserve one because everyone confuses me with a mexican and what a way to mess with their cabezas than with an authentic Nike/Kobe Cinco de Mayo shirt made in Mexico. It’s okay Dime, I know youre wondering; yeah, I do have a sombrero and some matching huaraches.
Hi,
I’m somewhat of an anaconda aficionado. I own a seven foot stud (ll) that I house in a 60 gallon tank in my mother’s basement. I also happen to be a poor, but enthusiastic, pickup basketball player.
On the courts, my nickname is “The Anaconda,” not for my pet, interests nor hobbies, but because I’m stocky, sort of lazy on defense, and because it takes me a while to digest my lunch before I play.
I would really appreciate winning the KB Black Mamba apparel, which I would wear with pride, to honor my affinity for snakes and basketball and to remind my fellow teammates that the serpent is still a force to be reckoned with. Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely sliding through zones.
Anaconda for the score.
I deserve one because he dropped 81 points on my Raptors! I need something to console my pain!
I’ve always tried modeling my game after Kobe. I’m all for Kobe > Lebron. I’ve been coached my whole life to look for my teammates first so naturally I forget to attack/score. I get down on myself for playing like Lebron and getting my teammates involved. Yea, sure I come off as unselfish and a great teammate. But I’ve never won a championship. My teammates clank open 3s and layups like its their job. Kind of like Lebron’s supporting cast in the playoffs. I need a constant reminder to play like the Mamba. Something that will say, “Joe, sure your teammates open, but do it yourself, he won’t hit the open 3, take the fadeaway with 2 guys in your face.” Swish. Help me get to the top Dimemag. Let me gain inspiration from the Mamba tshirt.
If I win I promise I won’t throw it on the court if the Cavs are beating us at home.
i love whenever you guys post these sort of things.
a billion and a half people come out of nowhere and try to come up with BS reasons why they deserve whatever it is you’re giving away.
i wonder how you guys don’t puke from reading this stuff.
haha what can i say, i’m a cynic..
yo hook it up dime im a die hard kobe and laker fan. i been with dime since the begining since your guys last website, come on dime, hook it up. you guys are on my home page your the first thing i wake up to
I want this t-shirt soo badly, I’m a huge KB fan and I read dimemag.com everyday! My boyfriend gave me a Kobe shirt that I wear way too often and I need a new one to rock. Also he’ll be impressed and very jealous if I get it!