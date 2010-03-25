Win a Nike Kobe Bryant California’s Finest T-Shirt!

Check out what showed up at the Dime office today: a bunch of sick Kobe Bryant “California’s Finest” t-shirts. Made for Cinco de Mayo, the tees don’t don’t officially go on sale until April 15th at nike.com, NikeTown and Nike/Foot Locker House of Hoops locations, but we have a few here in the office that we want to give away to our Dime readers.

The t-shirt design is inspired by the California state flag and features a Black Mamba on the front and a silhouette of the state on the back right shoulder with “KB 24.”

So how can you win one? We’re going to make it easy, like we’ve done in the past, by asking you to tell us in the comments section below why you deserve a t-shirt and where you plan on wearing it. Your answers can be serious or funny; they can be an anecdote or just a simple statement. Know going in though, that if what you post is NSFW, while it might crack us up, it most likely won’t win (but you can always post multiple entries).

Have at it, because we only have a few. Make ’em count …

