Win A Nike “Puppet Revolution” T-Shirt!

Lovable and made of foam, the MVPuppets have taken over. Paying homage to the classic Nike poster (after the jump) of a lifelike statue in the middle of Central Park featuring LeBron James, Drew Gooden, Tyson Chandler, Dajuan Wagner, Caron Butler, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Jefferson and Amar’e Stoudemire, the whole MVPuppet crew is featured on this tee. So while we figure out who won the Kobe Bryant “California’s Finest” t-shirts that hit the office last week, here’s a chance to win one more.
So how can you win one? We’re going to make it easy, like we’ve done in the past, by asking you to tell us in the comments section below why you deserve a t-shirt and where you plan on wearing it. Your answers can be serious or funny; they can be an anecdote or just a simple statement. Know going in though, that if what you post is NSFW, while it might crack us up, it most likely won’t win (but you can always post multiple entries).
Have at it, because we only have a few. Make ’em count…
If you don’t win, Nike “Puppet Revolution” t-shirt is available now at Nike.com, NikeTown and House of Hoops locations for a suggested retail price of $35.
holy shit this shirt is tight. I use to use that picture on my wall-paper for my computer for the longest times, brings back alot of memories. i know someones going to come up with a crazier “why i deserve this shit” story. but if ur not first your last
I want the shirt because it was my birthday on Saturday and I need a new T to go with the kicks my girl got me. And my name is Octopus fucking Jonny so hook it up Dime.
Dajuan Wagner???
Who was in the original poster that this is apparently referencing?
i should win because i plan on wearing the shirt when i go to dajuan wagner’s next big game down at the local rec center.
I work with a bunch of white people that will have no idea what the t-shirt means when I wear it on Casual Friday.
Because I’m probably the only 1 in the universe that still rocks Dajuan Wagner’s Cavs jersey proudly and I need this to complement it lol
Because I play in a league with Juanny and he’d love that shit
Because no one who posts in this section has any chance of winning if they have ever commented on anything in Smack before. And because although I love most things that Dime do on a daily basis, I think these passing attempts at getting more readers and commenters to come to these pages and stay here by giving free shit to people who none of us have ever seen here before are both unsuccesful and shameless. I didn’t EVER see any of those posters who won the puppets shirts and the Carpe Diem shirts EVER post ANYTHING in ANY god damn post after they had got what they came for. Not even a thank you.
I risk my job and my lunchbreak every goddamn day to check out smack.
I sift through all the ‘Firsts!’ and the ‘Must have been a slow news day’ comments in the middle of august.
I have to read control’s essays about why Rondo sucks so bad, and have to listen to Heckler hate on every living (and some dead) thing to have ever existed, and somehow make a viable argument as to why we all should hate it with him.
I put up with Tyrones bullshit, day in day out for 3 months before we all laughed at him so much that he never came back. Cat did drop dopey dimes tho.
I’ll even put up with Pats feeble attempts at explaining how and why the sixers will ever be a relevant team ever again….
But will I see any tshirts show up at my front door? Will i FUCK. and you know why? because Dime has me.
Theyve got you too, Kermit and DB and Poppi (and Poppi’s other half even) and control and quest? and Heckler and Ranger. theyve got you SWAT, and you Chicagorilla, and definately you Sh!tfaced. ticktock6 and that’swhatsup and Ian, David Brandon, LakeShow, Celtsfan. ALL OF YOU. You already need your Smack. You can’t help it. So why would they give you anything free? when they know you’re comin back anyway.
So what i’m saying is. I don’t want your GODDAMNED t-shirt. All i want is a little recognition, and i’ll take it in a size medium please Aron.
I plan on wearing it when my Atlanta Hawks take on Cleveland in an almost-surefire Round 2 match-up. My buddy and I are planning on making a sign system in the form/shape of a partially eaten cookie and an obese cookie-filled Shaq:
“Hey Lebron, looks like Shaq has already eaten your championship cookies.” (one of us will have a sign of a partially eaten cookie and one of us will have a sign of an obese-looking Shaq — with some cookie crumbs photo-shopped around his mouth).
This shirt just might help me get over my fear of Miss Piggy… XXL please.
I had some posts towards the end of the last t-shirt thread– I’m the person still working on my term paper in the library. I’ve been in here flat out twelve hours and my mood is worsening as the minutes pass by… also they ran out of bagels at the library cafe, so I’m stuck eating old cheez-its I found at the bottom of my backpack. Come on Dime… I could use some cheering up…or some more 5-hour energy shots…
coz i’m cool rockin’ a shirt with Dajuan Wagner on it…
I have that poster hanging up in my room- I remember buying it from Eastbay years ago- its always been my favorite poster so it would be great to get the shirt too. I love to wear t-shirts that are rare/or that no one else has- I like to stand out- I live in Winston-Salem, NC where Josh Howard is from and no one can find nothing like that around here- I would rock it everywhere- the mall, the gym, shoot id even wear it to church- either L/XL size- thanks Dime
have not breathed fresh air in more than 13 hours…please dime…I smell like library…
phone battery just died… this is actually the worst day ever…also some old ass sisqo song just came on shuffle on my itunes. life is just taking a dump on me today
I have always had mad love for Juanny Wags (Dejuan Wagner). I even kept up with him when he left the league and attempted a few comebacks. Atleast if I had this shirt he would be relvant again to me and I could represent him once again. I also used to have this poster on my wall. I would rock this shirt to the park and give guys history lessons on Wagner as well as tell them I got this hot t-shirt from none other than Dime Magazine
cheick kongo demands satisfaction
because im uncool and this would help me hang with the “homies”….yea and in 5 years reading Dime, i have never won a thing.
because cheick kongo demands satisfaction
Because I bought this poster from Eastbay for $1.99 plus 20% off and paid $1.99 for it to ship.
POW!
i deserve this shirt because i had to suffer through this season as a wizards fan. plus, i’ve never won anything on dime before. it’s like when they finally gave kobe his mvp trophy. hook me up dime
Because I won’t be paying for it anyway since I’m 17 and jobless. My grandmother pays for everything from tuition to condoms (even if she doesn’t actually know). And she also donates to the gold diggers who seem to swing like Tarzan on my p*bes.
LMFAO@English
Because I’m going to make KNOCK-OFF copies and send ’em to those who want it…
props to english
I deserve the shirt because i’m a high school basketball coach in the northwest and i’m always asking my players if they want to be the real players or the puppets in the commercials. that they have to act like players on the court instead of off, because puppets can do commercials just fine, but they can’t win a game. the shirt would be put to use.
Nike should make a Dajuan Wagner milk carton shirt. That would be awesome.
Oh, and the reason I should win this shirt is because I have a hole in the roof of my car and when it rains, water leaks in. So if I win this shirt I can use it to plug the hole in my roof, assuming the shirt is made from 100% mvpuppet fur, which I’ve heard is very absorbent.
^ Genius
Because I need something to wear when you guys let me intern for you over the summer.
And because once I finalize my burger king next best move, (The “Diopstep”) I’ll deserve it.
Because I have a muppet fetish.
because im a NETS fan and i have forced my self to watch every game this year and i need something to cheer me up… like a puppet tshirt
Cuz my father in law passed away.
Size small for my wife to cheer her up.
God bless.
@ SWEETENGLISH I am applauding right now! bravo! i second everything you wrote.
I’ll wear it when I party with Hedo Turkoglu
BECAUSE I HAVE A 5-INCH COCK!!!
[dimemag.com]
I deserve this t-shirt because I’m willing to take a charge on Lebron running full speed towards me and be a test-dummy for Kobe’s fadeaway shot until I can no longer see because he keeps jaying me up.
LAUGHING MY MOTH#$FUCK#$G ASS OFF SWEET ENGLISH
lol
Thats a winner..
And for the record i’ve won something before..
even though ill never a baby blue anything..
Every game I play, every battle I fight, there’s never the full certainty of victory. But victory is possible. Give the full effort. Make the sacrifices. Nike told me to ‘Just Do It’, and I’m going to do just that.
i live in denmark,where we have just sent our statue of the little mermaid on a months long trip to china.sporting that bad boy of a NBA statue shirt would help me not me miss the mermaid statue that much and really stick to the chinese since yao is not on it-
I love puppets, therefore, I should win this shirt and rock it proudly along with my Zoom Soldiers IIIs!
@English
I always read smack, I just never comment…I like to win free things don’t hate me
Because I’m not as corny, cheesy and lame as 38, 39 and 40 respectively. And not as hypocritical like 41. Never comment my ass.
im going to have to invent a new name and say some bs that ive got a loved one that is dying or that loves the muppets show and likes colored ppl so the shirt is the perfect match or ive got a team of kids that need to believe in something to win. As if a bunch of kids are going to be motivated because you won a muppets t shirt..gtfoh
the saga continues… I hadn’t set foot outside the damn library for 16 hours and then I go outside and it’s pouring so I get soaked as hell…and I had to go to a meeting but was super late and had no working phone to tell them I was going to be late so I got chewed out, while soaking from head to toe…life sux right about now…at this point i’m just venting to the internets
realist,
STFU and finish your fucking homework. Nobody gives a fuck about the time you wasted in the fucking library. It ain’t our fault you’re a lazy fucking bum. Your posts are annoying as fuck.
I want this Tee shirt so much because I read Dimemag everyday all the way from Malaysia! I would like to wear it every chance that I have to tell everyone here that it is so cool of Dime and myself. Great Tee to have. :)
I deserve this tee because I took the time to check who wrote this article (Aron Phillips) and I feel that he will show a little bit of favortism toward me for giving credit to the writer because no one ever looks because they are just so ignorant.
who is dopefish? has anyone seen him post b4?
because i would be the only Marcin Gortat fan to own this shirt, S or M please
I should win this shirt because I’m from Guam(U.S. territory for those who do not know) and we don’t get Nike Gear like this. I’m a mvpuppets fan and I like the shirt.