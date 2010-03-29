Win A Nike “Puppet Revolution” T-Shirt!

Lovable and made of foam, the MVPuppets have taken over. Paying homage to the classic Nike poster (after the jump) of a lifelike statue in the middle of Central Park featuring LeBron James, Drew Gooden, Tyson Chandler, Dajuan Wagner, Caron Butler, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Jefferson and Amar’e Stoudemire, the whole MVPuppet crew is featured on this tee. So while we figure out who won the Kobe Bryant “California’s Finest” t-shirts that hit the office last week, here’s a chance to win one more.

So how can you win one? We’re going to make it easy, like we’ve done in the past, by asking you to tell us in the comments section below why you deserve a t-shirt and where you plan on wearing it. Your answers can be serious or funny; they can be an anecdote or just a simple statement. Know going in though, that if what you post is NSFW, while it might crack us up, it most likely won’t win (but you can always post multiple entries).

Have at it, because we only have a few. Make ’em count…

If you don’t win, Nike “Puppet Revolution” t-shirt is available now at Nike.com, NikeTown and House of Hoops locations for a suggested retail price of $35.

