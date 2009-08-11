Win Tickets To Attend Band of Ballers Tomorrow!

Tomorrow at a secret location, Converse will host the first ever Band of Ballers 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament celebrating the launch of the new Converse Weapon EVO. If you want to be one of 20 lucky readers to win passes to the event featuring, amongst others, Jim Jones, Pac Div and Asher Roth, then answer the following question:
Which band would have the best 3-on-3 team of all-time?
For example, if you think a 3-on-3 team of John, Paul and George with Ringo coming off the bench is the best would be better than the brother from Hanson, let us know. We’ll pick the best answers and you’ll be attending Band of Ballers tomorrow from noon until five!
The Fu Shickens–Shaq and two of the other members in that group would rule any 3 on 3. For real, who would be able to check Shaq in an amateur atmosphere?
Tony Parker, Kobe & Shaq in a crew. they’d be solid
Master P- Played DI ball for a minute at the University of New Orleans before making us all say “UHHHHH~”. Had a tryout with the Raptors back in the day.
Lil Romeo- Plays for USC. Just peeped him at the Say No Classic in LA. Showed a slick handle and range on his J.
Ice Cube- “Last week, f*cked around and got a triple double!”
Master P and two of the no limit soldiers,they all could ball back in the day and could probably take on any other band.
Prince and any two of the Revolution “Game, blouses!”
With that said, my picks are: Queen Latifah at centre, Snoop at forward, and lil John at guard. I would also favour Bone Crusher for backup centre when (because it WILL happen) the Queen tires out after running two lengths of the court, The Game to alternate for Snoop (and vice versa)when either had had enough of the blunt or have the munchies, and Mos Def as backup guard who never gets any playing time but is just there to trip the shit out of whoever is blazing on the bench.
The Jonas Brothers
Eazy E at the point, Cube as shooting guard (he can hit madd wet jumpers) and Dre just working the boards, throwin around pure weight. Ren comes off the bench and Yella coaches from the sidelines…
If it starts getting dirty, they probably just start straight shootin people like billy blanks in The Last Boyscout!
Beastie Boys….grab their boys from “Gunnin’ for the No1 spot” -> Beasley, Bayless, Love
213!!! Come on…Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Nate Dogg putting in work on the tournament.
Donald Faison, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Wayne Brady. Team would be called “Goofy-ass” just straight up.
Prince, Mickey Free and whoever else..
Prince was out there grabbing boards like Charles Barkeley!!
“Shoot the J!! SHOOT IT!!”
RZA, GZA, and Inspectah. Who stoppin em? They got the rest of the WU on the bench. One
Michael Jackson
RUN DMC
Prince
VS.
The Jonas Brothers
Classic Artists that were/are respected against Teen Heartthrobs of the new generation.
New Edition- I heard Michael Bivins was a decent guard and Bobby Brown probably has Dennis Rodman like game. Bobby Brown even threw down a dunk in an old New Edition video. And Ralph Tresvant seems to have good footwork
lil wayne, chuck norris, obama
without a doubt
this is cake…they hyperizers would lol.
Didn’t naughty by nature think they were ballers for alil bit?
not to mention anyteam that bryan mcknight would play for cuz dude can balllllll
prince, MCA, and Flea!
the two dudes from LMFAO and soulja boi just to mess with the other teams and get Bow wow off the bench just to be THAT GUY
i have to saaaaay the best band/team would consist of these three badasses
-Posdnous AKA PLUG #1
-Trugoy the Dove AKA PLUG #2
-Maseo AKA PLUG #3
THATS RIGHT, DE-LA-FUCKIN-SOUL, not only could they game anyone out of anything with their slick wordplay, but De-la would do it with FLAWLESS STYLE probably in any of their THREE NIke SB Dunk lows or Hi’s
NINJASONIK: DJ Teenwolf, BathroomSexxx, and Reverend McFly!!! They would kill it cuz they have ninja skills and the power of the dark side with their sith lord alter egos!
The Roots! they will run you to death and got Big man Quest love cloggin and bang up the middle like he does them drums and production. Cant miss! Black thought the lyrical assasin handling point.
Jonas Brothers vs. Jimi Hendrix, Elvis, and Prince.
That would be awesome to bring two of the greats back.
jj fad…obviously
Harlem World from back in the day Cam’ron was like all city, Mase and Big L
The Jackson 5 would clearly win. They have the perfect combination on youth and experience. They have plenty of reserves which gives them great depth. Coach Joe Jackson would not accept anything less than perfection. Oh yeah, Michael was also personally trained by Michael Jordan in the Jam music video and was tight with Magic. Jackson 5 for the win.
