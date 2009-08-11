Win Tickets To Attend Band of Ballers Tomorrow!

Tomorrow at a secret location, Converse will host the first ever Band of Ballers 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament celebrating the launch of the new Converse Weapon EVO. If you want to be one of 20 lucky readers to win passes to the event featuring, amongst others, Jim Jones, Pac Div and Asher Roth, then answer the following question:

Which band would have the best 3-on-3 team of all-time?

For example, if you think a 3-on-3 team of John, Paul and George with Ringo coming off the bench is the best would be better than the brother from Hanson, let us know. We’ll pick the best answers and you’ll be attending Band of Ballers tomorrow from noon until five!