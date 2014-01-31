Win The Ultimate Spring Break Contest While Playing Fantasy Basketball

Spring time in the NBA calendar is when champions are forged in the furnace of the playoffs. Why not kick back and relax on Panama City Beach while NBA players are killing themselves to capture glory? With the Ultimate Spring Break Contest, by DraftKings.com, you’ll be soaking in the sun as a champion while NBA stars try and do the same.

There is a qualifying round that costs just $3 to enter. If you win the qualifying round, you get a $55 ticket to enter the main Spring Break Contest.

Here’s what the winner of the Ultimate Spring Break Contest receives:

– 5-night stay for four in Panama City Beach, Florida

– VIP access to clubs, where you could run into your favorite NBA players that didn’t make the playoffs.

– Tickets to special events

– Lunch and dinner each night

That’s a $3 investment to win a deluxe spring break package with all expenses paid, and it involves playing fantasy sports?! Why would you not do this?

[Ultimate Spring Break Contest]

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.