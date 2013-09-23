Win A Weekend Of Training With A Point 3 Alpha

POINT 3 wants to help get you ready for the season. So, they’re giving away over $2,000 of “The World’s Best Basketball Gear” and a weekend of basketball skills training with a POINT 3 Alpha: elite level basketball trainers who have worked with NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden and more.

A POINT 3 Alpha is an elite basketball trainer, hand selected by the experts at POINT 3 based on their innovative coaching and training methods. You can see the full list of Alphas here).

Fill out an entry form with no purchase required. Every entrant receives a free gift from the folks over at POINT 3. Pre-season’s almost here so get on it and get your game right. And stay tuned for more tips during the entire month of October from POINT 3 Alphas as part of our “Back to Hoops” program to get your ready for the season!

