Winners Of The Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” T-Shirts

07.07.09 9 years ago 50 Comments

After announcing that the Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” t-shirts arrived in the office, we had to sort through all 639 comments to find our winners. Matching up reasons why people should get them, along with the limited sizes we have, these are the winners:

Sarah
Nicole
Elijah Earley
Jay-Are

Congrats! We’ll shoot you an e-mail via the one you used to post.

