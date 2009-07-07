Winners Of The Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” T-Shirts

After announcing that the Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” t-shirts arrived in the office, we had to sort through all 639 comments to find our winners. Matching up reasons why people should get them, along with the limited sizes we have, these are the winners:
Sarah
Nicole
Elijah Earley
Jay-Are
Congrats! We’ll shoot you an e-mail via the one you used to post.
boooooooo…. hissssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss!
Double Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
no worries, I’ll get one off the discount rack for Xmas….
congrats to the winners
lol…who?
good lookin out for the folks that actually frequent here, dime.
dime,
could you post there responses? lets see why they were so deserving lol
me personally i thought that this answer was the best:
“Spliff 2 My Lou says:
I only have four fingers”
had me laughing for a while.
@ Fallinup
@ Fallinup
Ya know!! Seeing that we are loyal Lakers fans and Dime bloggers they give the shit out to Larry, Curly and Mo??
GTFOH..
I aint never even heard of those 4 mofo’s!
@Fallinup
Glad somebody said it cause I D@mn sure was thinking it.
@ ToAn
Thanks for the shout out.
@ Dime
Those names sound so made up. Weren’t Dime family members and interns excluded from entering?
You might as well have said the winners were Paul, John, George, and Ringo.
dime is bogus for that…I’m glad I woke up at 5am and stood in line at House of Hoops to buy my own shirts I knew I couldn’t rely on Dime to the right thing, I’m sure the people they selected are friends,relatives or gave them “monetary incentive”.Ridiculous…but i’m a go-getta can’t let me getting a shirt rest in the handles of a fickle dime decision process.
Sarah sent tamales? Damn I didn’t know you can be bought like that. Good to know for the next contest. I’ll have my abuela cook up some real shit.
Sarah
Nicole
Elijah Earley
Jay-Are
aka
Austin
Aron
Christian
whoever that intern was that posted once and never again.
@ Lfan
HAHAHAHAHA! SO FUNNY!!!!!!!
Yet so true… Damn.
for those who are still interested there were some up on [www.NIkestore.com] 10 minutes ago… but the way these things sell, dont hate me if they’re all gone… im just the messenger
Dime you really dropped the ball on this one. You gotta look out for your Laker fans, not some random-ass people showing up just cuz there is a contest.
I don’t want any part of this shirt cuz I am a Kings fan and I hate Kobe, but KK and KOBE4EVA should have gotten the shirts out of principle.
@fallinup…good ish. i was reading some of those posts and i have never seen them or seen them since. curse you dime! lol.
I didn’t enter because I didn’t care for the t-shirts, but Sarah’s story sounds suspect and anyone that posts in all caps should be banned regardless from any contest.
It’s all jokes, so don’t get all worked up…
I just wanted to thank DIME for picking me…and for all those people commenting, I’m a huge Laker fan and also visit the website daily, and I’m also a suscriber. But thanks again DIME
@ jay-are….we dont believe you…you need more people. jk. congrats on the tee
who the freak are they?
LMAO@ Lfan post#15.
But yeah, eventhough I dont post like I used I aint
“NEVA, EVER, EVER, EVER, EEEEEVVVERRR” seen those people before.
damn dime you picked bullshit winners who use their kids as a strategy to get the shirts and you bought it…im unsubscribing asap
congrats to the winners!
Dont worry losers, I found a shit load of these shirts over at TJ Maxx website for 9.99… There more of a 3 1/2 finger puppet shirt but hey, whos counting!
thanks for telling us in advance you only had 4 shirts to give away. made it sound like you had a box full or something.
lol. congrats to the winners we’ve never heard of and probably will never hear from again.
…we’re out like Sarah, Nicole, Elijah Earley, Jay-Are frequently posting comments here…
just sifted through all the comments written by these 4 people…so basically, sarah and nicole got theirs ’cause they were the most annoying, and the last two got theirs because they were desperate? buuuuuuullshiet
hey dime! we’re not real Lakers fans, or we don’t really read your magazine, but thanks for selling out and getting us these shirts! it’s great to know that being really really really persistent and annoying the hell out of people can finally pay off in the long run! well, we’ll see you again…never!
@30
hahahahaha. damn right. the first two were annoyingly annoying and the other two were totally kissing ass and was short of saying they would suck c*ck if that’s what it took for them to win.
im not gonna be hating but who the fck are they???????
When I saw Spliff 2 My Lou’s “4 finger” comment, I was ROLLIN. Thought that was a winner eeeasy.
But nope! hahaha random chicks show up on some “I’ve never been to this website before, but I love clothes”
Wow. Sorry Spliff!
“Can I have one for my boyfriend? He likes basketball”
WINNER!!
haha ok I’m done hatin’. But f’real, getouuutaheeere
I prefer da 3 fingaz…u you, for da SHOCKER!!
True PIMPS know what I mean!
AFTERSHOCK!! …just registered a 3.0 on the finga scale
Sorry, Spliff. Thought you had it won too. That post was funny as hell.
Dime, we know who on here all the time so y’all shoulda had a common courtesy winner for those of us who got dimemag as our homepage.
Just sayin…
Anywaayyzzz, Lakers all day. Shannon re-upped, now it’s Lamar’s turn …
What about the carpe diem champagne cork tees or what whatever those shirts were called. Wasn’t there a contest for those too? Hope its more than 4 shirts! Pick me!
June 19th, 2009 at 4:56 pm
sarah says: “P.S. – MY OFFER STILL STANDS – SENDING TAMALES TO YOUR OFFICE FOR LUNCH – YOU WILL NEVER LOOK AT TAMALES THE SAME AGAIN”
June 19th, 2009 at 5:29 pm
Nicole says: AND I am the “One girl from California” that called yesterday to check up on the contest and then sent Aron the following e-mail that he then included in his “Update: Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” T-Shirts In Hot Demand” article: (i have proof i sent the e-mail)
June 19th, 2009 at 6:25 pm
Elijah Earley says: I deserve this tee because i am probably the only kid asking for one all these other commentates are probably in their twenties or thirties and i just arrived in my teens.
June 19th, 2009 at 8:02 pm
Jay-Are says: I visit the website all day everyday.
I will probably out myself from any future contest. On the real though DIME this is weak as water. Granted these are just a portion of what your “winners” wrote but wow really sad.
You have dudes/gals on here daily that have been here basically keeping your online articles going sometimes and you give it to some cats that ain’t even in a majority of the discussion or online articles you write?
Forget me I am even talkin bout dudes that have been reppin for the Lakers consistently and even debating and getting bashed at times on the regular and you give it to some cats that ain’t even Dimemag.com regulars???
WHILE I LOVE YOUR MAGAZINE AND ONLINE SUBJECTS AND ARTICLES, BUT YOUR CONTEST ARE WEAK AND REALLY A SLAP IN THE FACE TO YA REGULAR PEOPLE THAT COME ON AND CONTRIBUTE DAILY OR MORE TIMES THAN ANY OF YOUR SO CALLED WINNERS.
Funny thing is I usually try to come diligent and serious with my submissions on contest. I might as well be an ass and start just being silly like others. Cause someone is clearly not paying attention to the true cats on here.
Wish I had some Tees to give to all you true cats but just know you recognized for being on here often. I and I am sure some others know WHO THE REAL CATS ARE WHO CONTRIBUTE TO DIMEMAG.COM FA REAL!
EPIC, EPIC, EPIC FAIL!
inspector GEE!!!!
Thats some solid detective work. But now Dime has some serious questions to answer. “Im on Dime all day everyday.” That is some weak shit guys. We deserve better.
lol. gotta give GEE some props. sometimes i wonder what the hell you doin’ down here with us. some of your posts deserve their own space in the blog, for real.
didn’t join the contest but if i had any idea it would be a competition of sob stories and kissing ass, maybe i would have TYPED THEM IN CAPS TO GET NOTICED and made up some story that i was gonna give it to some poor sick kid who wanted nothing else but the shirt or something… nah, just kidding…
and did the regulars use the “I visit the website all day everyday.” line? i guess that must have been the downfall then. lol
Wow … after all these comments see if Dime EVER run a give-away contest again.
Its like when you’re at a game and they come out during the time-out to give away some t-shirts and the crowd goes the most nuts they have the entire night.
People … its just a t-shirt …
nah… its more like a baseball game when a player makes a historic home run and season ticket holders who’ve been waiting for just this moment scramble when it happens and go for the ball… but then this bandwagon fan who wasn’t even looking because she was too busy eating tamales was sitting at the right seat at the right time…
Look da reason why my lil brother doent post here that often is because he’s 13 years old and out workin on his game. he aint got time do do this bull$*it like all yall 40 year old virgins who just blog nonstop. so please get a grip of yourself and shut the hell up! he loves this website too he goes on it everyday so just because he doesnt blog means that he aint a true fan. we from crenshaw so dont try to tell what real laker fans are. so please think do you really feel better picking on a 13 year old kid?
Peace.
Dayum! GEE knocked it out of the park with that comment. Biggups, GEE.
The regulars know who the regulars are. There’s some cats on here I’ve discussed all things b-ball for years now. We’re still here, holding this website down. And some also showing up in the actual mag with some of our comments.
fuck them fakers. to some of us, these contests are a little more than just a free t-shirt and shit.
But as dk informed earlier….I’m off to TJMaxx for the 3 1/2 Finger shirt, bitches! piss off!
Dissapointed Dime. I gotta say the last three competitions its like you have purposefully rejected any regular posters on this site. And now we gotta even more xerox posters makin out there regulars. Next competition, only cats who been posting on here for over a year can enter.
I’m talkin GEE, Ranger, FED, fallinup, Spliff, quest?, Kermit, Coop, David Brandon, Lakeshow, QQ and the rest of em. Never even get a look in.
Even Tyrone’s got a better f***ing chance than us.
Real Gangsters don’t win competitions.
Im outty.
Maybe you shud pass that mic again Dime and show the true some love.
Bug Jurgy Jurg still got his top 10 list of euro players, remember?
haha….Jurg….where’s that N-word been.
made my own tees, made a killing in Htown.(OK more like 670 in profit).Totally worth it !!Warned you dime flucks.
1.don’t know any of those characters
2.you pissed off a lotta loyal cats
3.you only had 4 tees!?!?
4.Very,very,very shady.But oddly my machiavellian side loves it!!