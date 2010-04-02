With 5 Players From Kentucky Going Pro, John Calipari Needs Recruits

You kind of knew it would end this way, but perhaps not to this degree. This year more than ever, college basketball players are clamoring to get to the NBA. With the prospect of a lockout looming after the 2010-11 season, it’s in every player’s best interest to the get to the League. Now. That’s why it’s looking more and more likely that Kentucky’s Fab Four of freshmen – John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe and Daniel Orton – along with junior Patrick Patterson, are all going to be in this year’s NBA Draft.

“I know for a fact there are 5 players from Kentucky that are going pro,” blue-chip recruit C.J. Leslie told Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com. And with three seniors on the roster, and the possibility of sophomore Darnell Dodson either turning pro or transferring as well, that leaves coach John Calipari with just four returning players from this year’s roster.

It’s because of this potential mass exodus, that high school seniors such as Leslie haven’t committed yet. Players these days just don’t go to a school they like – they choose a school where they know they’re going to play. Right now, Calipari has two commits in swingman Stacey Poole and Turkish big man Enes Kanter. They are also on the final list of Brandon Knight, Josh Selby, Terrence Jones and Leslie. (And these are all Top 15 recruits in the Class of 2010.) Assuming they get two of these guys, they should be in good shape.

While some people think that it’d be silly for Bledsoe and Orton to join Wall and Cousins in the Draft, ESPN’s Chad Ford has the four freshmen in his Top 20 NBA Draft prospects. And Patterson at No. 9 on that list. If that happened, Kentucky would be the first team in the history of the NBA Draft to have five players taken in the first round.

What do you think is going to happen?

