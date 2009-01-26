With A Little Help From My Friends

Following Al Jefferson’s pursuit of an All-Star berth, Indiana’s brass isn’t letting Danny Granger‘s All-Star fate go to chance.

The other day, president Larry Bird and coach Jim O’Brien sent out a packet, including a personal letter about Granger, to Eastern Conference coaches to lobby for their vote.

“We wanted them to have information so that they would really look hard at what Danny has meant to the Indiana Pacers, along with every pertinent statistical category of things he has done this year,” O’Brien said. “We’re trying to do everything possible to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves.”

Any coach that has played the Pacers this season, needs no introduction, as their entire defensive scheme is clearly centered around Granger. Fourth in the League in scoring at 26.2 points a night, Granger has gone off for 30+ on 14 different occasions.

Source: The Indianapolis Star