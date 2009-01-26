With A Little Help From My Friends

Following Al Jefferson’s pursuit of an All-Star berth, Indiana’s brass isn’t letting Danny Granger‘s All-Star fate go to chance.
The other day, president Larry Bird and coach Jim O’Brien sent out a packet, including a personal letter about Granger, to Eastern Conference coaches to lobby for their vote.
“We wanted them to have information so that they would really look hard at what Danny has meant to the Indiana Pacers, along with every pertinent statistical category of things he has done this year,” O’Brien said. “We’re trying to do everything possible to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves.”
Any coach that has played the Pacers this season, needs no introduction, as their entire defensive scheme is clearly centered around Granger. Fourth in the League in scoring at 26.2 points a night, Granger has gone off for 30+ on 14 different occasions.
Do you think Granger is an All-Star?
Source: The Indianapolis Star
Hells yes, Granger is an Allstar.
hell yes.
look at his splits for january and you have to be impressed
Why oh why could the Raps not have taken Granny Danger?
Without a doubt.
buzzer beaters, game-saving block(s), huge scoring nights…definitely yes
but personally i hate this team campaigns where they send ipods, letters, pillows with player’s X face on it to the coaches just to let them know how goog player X is
if he’s that good, he will get the votes
Most def. If he doesn’t make it something is really wrong! Nice look by Bird and crew pulling a Cuban and getting the publicity out.
He’s an all star….but lets relax with the PR and self promotions during all star voting time. Personal letter to voters from Larry Bird, f outta here with that.
No question about it
I have been a big Granger fan for a while, some people say he has a boring game but he is one of the most efficient guys in the league
hell yes… Good call on Bird’s part to take care of his main man…
I think NBA players should keep those viral videos for all-stars coming…
Danny Granger is a baller. probally the most underrated player out there.
I think he is.
dude is an all star. he has prolly one of the best mid range games in the nba right now. he is dealy up to 18ft out and has added the trey to his arsenal. he isnt flashy but effective from almost anywhere on the court.
No question, yes.
If he doesn’t make it, it will be the biggest snub in recent years. I think some of the coaches are too biased against players on losing teams. The end result is they put a second or third all-star from a great team on there who doesn’t deserve it.
Definately.. If he doesn’t get in this year, that would just be wrong that AI would get in and Granger wouldn’t.