With The First Pick In The 2009 NBA Draft…

#New York Knicks
05.19.09 9 years ago 26 Comments

While some of the Dime crew is going to be in Secaucus actually watching the ping pong balls drop, I’m heading over to Madison Square Garden to hang with some rabid Knicks fans and see what’s going on as they hope for a repeat of 1985.

In anticipation, my buddy who works for the Knicks sent me this yesterday: “You can blog about being there when we get the first pick!” When I laughed it off and told him there was no way, all he had for me was five words: “I got a funny feeling.”

If that funny feeling was a Top 3 pick or just indigestion, we’ll find out tonight. Come back later as I update y’all about what went down.

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagNBA DRAFTNEW YORK KNICKS

