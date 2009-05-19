While some of the Dime crew is going to be in Secaucus actually watching the ping pong balls drop, I’m heading over to Madison Square Garden to hang with some rabid Knicks fans and see what’s going on as they hope for a repeat of 1985.
In anticipation, my buddy who works for the Knicks sent me this yesterday: “You can blog about being there when we get the first pick!” When I laughed it off and told him there was no way, all he had for me was five words: “I got a funny feeling.”
If that funny feeling was a Top 3 pick or just indigestion, we’ll find out tonight. Come back later as I update y’all about what went down.
David Stern: “With The First Pick In The 2009 NBA Draft… the New York Knicks screw it up by selecting…Ricky Rubio from Spain”.
Nobody, not even Isiah, would be dumb enough to take the guy that killed Harrison Ford’s wife in the fugitive, first.
LOL hell yea bizz, that’ll go down in history… If the Knicks get the #1 they should trade down to a spot they feel they can get Steph and maybe pick up a 2nd 1st rounder. Or package some of that deadweight they have and bring in REAL pieces
a lot of people on the Dime boards are going to be dead wrong about Rubio in a few years when he is averaging 15 assists a game and throwing lobs to Amare left n right
my money is on the Clippers winning the no. 1 draft pick . . . they haven’t had a chance to screw up a pick in a long time . .well, relatively long time for the clippers . . . i’m calling it now . . .
@4 Yeah name a PG thats ever done that lmao, Paul, no sir not 15…. I would draft him if his last name was Stockton.
larry bird needs to draft some sideburns.
Why would #6 do that? What if he sucked?
Damn Kings falling to 4.
Damn! Wiz AND Kings outta the top 5
sorry. top 3
BLAKE IS DOOMED…..in clipper land…unless they trade!
I was really pulling for the thunder.
WOW – can the WEST get any stronger? Top 6 out of 7 picks….
Clips really need a new logo&jerseys…every crappy team has updated over the last 10 years except the clips… griffin brings change…
so thorton at the 3
kaman / ga-Z-BO at the 4
camby at the 5
so who is going to be the odd man out – griffen has to start from day one right?
wow . . . call me the prophet . . . don’t worry everyone . .they’ll mess it up!
They are still the clippers! Yes they will find a way to mess up getting the #1 draft pick!
wow i was readin a post yesterday nd u guys sed the ping pong balls would magically select the knicks . thats crazy . hopefully they dnt fvk this up.
nd way 2 predict dime ;)
wait sorry everyone im an asswhole i jus got home nd i read everything wrong knicks didnt get 1st pick imm just a jerk lol. but the knicks will def screww this up
I think I read somewhere today that the Clippers were the worst possible destination for Griffin. Go figure.
Maybe it’s karma from the Elton Brand fiasco. Regardless it is sickening to see the Clips win and the Kings fall to 4th.
Marcus Camby, Z-bo, Boom Dizzle and Kaman should all have the moving company on speed dial ’cause it is time for a new start in Clipperland.
The Clips should draft Blake Griffin, keep Eric Gordon, Al Thornton and Chis Kaman and try to get rid of the rest of this bunch.
lakers nation you are a prophet.
anyways, too much talent going to the west again hahaha. at least clips get a replacement for elton brand. wait, wasn’t that supposed to be zach? i’m dying from the comedy.
Yeah clippers need to first get rid of mike dunleavy then trade chris kaman zach Randolph and marcus camby cus Blake is an impact player so he has to start from day one and knowing mike dunleavy if he’s not fired he’ll limit grffins minutes which will then be increased because zach marcus and kaman will get injured again then come back from injury in time to play the last 10 or 15 games of the season and expect to start “because their vets” and the clippers record will be the same as this seasons or worse.
everybody get off of blake griffen nuts didnt none of knew who he was until dis year so shut da fuck up please.
