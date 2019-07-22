Getty Image

The Washington Wizards may be retooling their roster, but they’ve also made it clear that Bradley Beal is sticking around for the long haul if they have their way. Monday brought a slew of Wizards news, including a new front office structure that includes a former Cleveland Browns general manager. The goal of the reboot is to give some new direction to the organization, including a short rebuild that falls short of a full, painful tank.

But one thing Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, who officially assumed the role on Monday, wants to do is lock down Beal. The GM told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that his first priority is to give the full max contract extension, literally as soon as possible.