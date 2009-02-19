Wizards/Knicks Discussing A Deal

After the League sent out a memo this week that had the luxury tax is potentially dropping to $69.4 million, the Wizards (with Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison on the books) are worried that they’ll be over the luxury-tax line next year by more than $6 million.

That’s led Wizards’ GM Ernie Grunfeld to call the Knicks’ GM Donnie Walsh to discuss a deal that would send Jared Jeffries back to Washington along with Malik Rose in exchange for Etan Thomas and Mike James. While clearly this is a move with the bottom line in mind and not the win/loss column, James would be a nice scoring backup PG for Chris Duhon and Thomas would add some depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt.

Would you make this deal?

Source: ESPN

