Wizards/Knicks Discussing A Deal

After the League sent out a memo this week that had the luxury tax is potentially dropping to $69.4 million, the Wizards (with Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison on the books) are worried that they’ll be over the luxury-tax line next year by more than $6 million.
That’s led Wizards’ GM Ernie Grunfeld to call the Knicks’ GM Donnie Walsh to discuss a deal that would send Jared Jeffries back to Washington along with Malik Rose in exchange for Etan Thomas and Mike James. While clearly this is a move with the bottom line in mind and not the win/loss column, James would be a nice scoring backup PG for Chris Duhon and Thomas would add some depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt.
Would you make this deal?
Source: ESPN
[sports.espn.go.com]
small trade but still worth posting… kings get expirings from minny…
Funny video from the a game the other night…lmao
[www.youtube.com]
wont be done. malik rose has an expiring contracrt. $7 mil this year. donnie walsh wont trade him. jared jeffries is the knicks tallest player. donnie walsh wont trade him either. especially since etan cant get on the court.
if anything, the knicks would want to send the Wiz eddy curry
Yeah. Jeffries sucks SO MUCH…Thomas and James would be more useful. And it’s another body ready to play.
by NOT trading stephon marbury and malik rose, the knicks will save almost $30 million in salary cap for next season
Jefferies has got to be one of the worst players in the NBA for what he is being paid, hes almost scared to score! dismal numbers for the money
spare parts trade of subpar teams.
@goonther
Thanks!
#3 has been living under a rock. Knicks have been trying to deal those players for a while.
This trade is so minor I’m not sure who the hell these guys are. Have they played this season at all?
Has anyone told Grunfeld that there are players out there who didn’t used to wear a Washington jersey. First I heard Hughes, and now Jefferies. Why not try to John Peter Ramos back?
Is anyone still suprised that Malik Rose is still in the NBA? I thought he retired after winning a title with the Spurs in 2007
as a semi-wizards fan, i would love to see this go down. jeffries was a good part of the wiz’ playoff run a few years back. throw crittenton into the fire and see what you got when arenas comes back…
Meh. I like the trade for Washington, probably won’t ever get done.