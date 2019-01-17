The Wizards Beat The Knicks In London On A Buzzer-Beating Goaltend

Getty Image

The Knicks and Wizards met across the pond for the NBA’s annual London game, and for most of the evening, it looked like those in London would be treated to a Knicks blowout win.

New York led by as many as 19 in the first half and had a double-digit lead for most of the proceedings, but as he is wont to do, Bradley Beal hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to reel the Knicks in and make it a game late. New York struggled to find offense down the stretch, but a late three by Emmanuel Mudiay, who had 25 in the game, and a Noah Vonleh hook shot put them up 100-99 in the closing minute.

Washington made a bizarre choice not to foul the Knicks down one with only a three-second differential between the game and shot clock, but were rewarded by a shot clock violation as the Knicks weren’t able to draw iron on a three. Scott Brooks dialed up a play for Beal with Thomas Bryant crashing hard to the hoop, and when the Knicks doubled Beal, he found the cutting Bryant. Bryant put up a finger roll that Allonzo Trier swatted away, but did so as the ball was coming down for a goaltend.