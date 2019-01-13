The Raptors Survived Bradley Beal’s 43-Point Triple-Double To Win In Double Overtime

01.13.19 2 hours ago

” credit=”Getty Image” credit_src=”

When the Wizards were down to the Raptors 61-50 at halftime it felt like the game was already over. Washington looked horrible and at one point was down 51-28 early in the second quarter. Bradley Beal, the Wizards best healthy player, had 10 points on 14 shots. It was just that kind of day for the Wizards. All the Raptors needed to do was go into cruise control.

Then Beal happened. He came out into the second half with a fire about him. There’s taking over a game with scoring and then there’s taking over the way in which Beal did. Not only did he drop 30 points in the second half (21 in the fourth), but he added 10 assists on top of that. That ability to get others involved while keeping up his own scoring is so key for a Wizards team missing John Wall.

Then, with time running down in the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard dropped in a jumper to put the Raptors up three. It was the Wizards turn to answer and they managed to find Beal after completely whiffing their first attempt at a tie. Of course, he hit it, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

Around The Web

TAGSBradley BealTORONTO RAPTORSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 6 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP