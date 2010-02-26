Wizards sign Shaun Livingston to 10-day contract

Just about anybody who followed Shaun Livingston when he came out of high school in 2004 has been rooting for him to make it.

The injury-plagued former point guard phenom last played in the NBA with the Thunder, who waived him in December after what had been a solid showing in training camp.

Earlier today — in fact, three years to the day of his infamously horrific 2007 knee injury suffered during a Clippers/Bobcats game — the Wizards signed Livingston to a 10-day contract. Washington will technically be his fifth NBA team, following stints with the Clippers, Heat and OKC. (The Grizzlies cut him the same day they traded for him in 2009.) So far Livingston has played in 167 NBA games during his career, but has made only 22 appearances since that ’07 knee injury.

The new-look Wizards have been starting Randy Foye at point guard, with Earl Boykins backing him up. Nick Young and Mike Miller are splitting time at the two. The team became thinner on the perimeter earlier this week when Josh Howard went down for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.