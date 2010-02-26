Wizards sign Shaun Livingston to 10-day contract

Just about anybody who followed Shaun Livingston when he came out of high school in 2004 has been rooting for him to make it.
The injury-plagued former point guard phenom last played in the NBA with the Thunder, who waived him in December after what had been a solid showing in training camp.
Earlier today — in fact, three years to the day of his infamously horrific 2007 knee injury suffered during a Clippers/Bobcats game — the Wizards signed Livingston to a 10-day contract. Washington will technically be his fifth NBA team, following stints with the Clippers, Heat and OKC. (The Grizzlies cut him the same day they traded for him in 2009.) So far Livingston has played in 167 NBA games during his career, but has made only 22 appearances since that ’07 knee injury.
The new-look Wizards have been starting Randy Foye at point guard, with Earl Boykins backing him up. Nick Young and Mike Miller are splitting time at the two. The team became thinner on the perimeter earlier this week when Josh Howard went down for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
I would LOVE to see Shaun get into a regular rotation…. I mean I really feel for the guy, he had the chance to be special.
Between him and Greg Oden I don’t know which one has the better “should of stayed in college or gone to college story/moral.”
Reason # one college would have been a better choice, he’d at least have a fallback. Even if he stays in NBA, he’ll never be what he expected to be.
Nice kid, always represented himself well as a Clipper, which you gotta know, isn’t easy.
I love Shaun’s game. He had Scottie’s D. And Magics Offense. TO bad he had marcus camby’s body!
If he went to college he wouldn’t have been drafted and never made his money. Instead he’d have ended up with a degree in a useless field (most major athletes take very easy and basic classes in order to focus on their athletics more) and be worse off than he is currently. At least now he is financially secure (as long as his head is on straight). Not going to college was the best decision he could have made.
these teams need to stop recycling dumb ol’ garbage players. if a guy is injured, he’s injured. teams need to start gambling their salary and money on other legit players just waiting for a chance to prove.
but if he went to college he doesn’t end up on the clippers, so his knee is less likely to explode
Poor kid. He’s like the prototypical ‘big PG’ and he had sick passing to boot. But I kinda agree with the other cats here. I guess teams need to learn that kid is frail, wasn’t able to develop, etc. So signing him usually leads to poor returns.
4get college, he has mad at least 5 million so far in the league. Tmac and I saw him @ ABCD camp and thought he would be an All-Star as a Rookie. Tough break, wish him the best
They should do a “Who’s Better” or who would’ve been better, Shaun Livingston vs Jay Williams.
Hopefully, he put some weight on
People want to know why franchises are bad. What makes him deserving. His hype was crazy too. The recycling of players & coaches make the game stale. New blood is needed.
How many chances is this guy going to get? He wasn’t even that good before he was injured. Then again Washington isn’t the smartest ran franchise so this isn’t a huge surprise.
Perfect example why you SHOULD go to the league .. he can fall back on his millions of dollars. You really think his life is more successful if he has an injury of this sort in college?
Got to agree with Pop.
This guy has made couple Million already in the league and guess what He can STILL go back to college. Education doesn’t end cause you joined a professional sport.
Join the league make your money, then head to school with no debt…. hmm where the hell can I sign up.
we all wish Shaun well. but he had NO business coming out of high school and going straight to the NBA.
he didnt have an NBA ready body. and moreover, the point guard position is the most difficult to learn at the NBA level.
he just needs to rehab. get his knee right and the rest of his body together. he is too skinny. his bones are too fragile.
i am happy he keeps getting more chances.
i would like to see him healthy and if he really can be like Penny Hardaway
It’s been 3 years since the injury, dude’s been rehabbing it for 2 years straight. It’s as good as it’s ever going to be and if he can stick with a roster and crack a rotation, he might even be able to show he’s got some skill. The rotation in Washington is probably one of the few in the league he could actually break into and I wish him luck.
If he’s gonna do this shit, he can kiss his playing days goodbye though.
[www.rotoworld.com]
For whatever reason, Flip subbed Shaun in to inbound the ball with the game on the line and he choked and cost the Wizards the game.
He’s still got hops, peep this dunk: [www.youtube.com]
People that use the. " He shouldve gone to school to have his education as a fall back" line are idiots. What If his knees gave out in college then he wouldn't have mad the money he did. Plus the kid can always go to school if that's what he wants to do
and he has money not have to worry about student loans
He made $14,539,269 in 5 years in the NBA 2 of which he didn’t play.
That picture looks like he’s bowling.
One guy said this is why he should have went to college. PLEASE!!!!! This is why you get the money when you can. He at least has millions to fall back on from the clippers. Imagine if this had happen at a college. He would not even had what he does have. Colleges never close but your athletic ability has to be utilized when it is available. The only reasons colleges want a age limit is to get money from minority athletes for free. NO other white dominated sport has a age requirement. Golf, Hockey, Tennis,Baseball no age requirement or it is just 18. Football and Basketball the most dominated black sports has a age requirements. I don’t have to say it figure it out.