Wizards Ticket Reps Apparently Used Ernie Grunfeld’s Firing To Sell Disgruntled Fans On Coming Back

04.02.19 1 hour ago

A new day is on the horizon in Washington, and it has nothing to do with Bryce Harper’s first game against the Nationals as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Wizards fired longtime president Ernie Grunfeld on Tuesday afternoon, a move that marked the end of a frustrating era for fans in D.C.

Grunfeld oversaw things in the nation’s capital for 16 seasons. During his time, Washington never made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals while compiling a 568-724 record. It was the sort of thing that frustrated a ton of Wizards fans, to the point that some refused to attend games while Grunfeld was still in charge.

How do we know this? Alan Pyke of Think Progress had previously told a team ticket rep that he wouldn’t attend a game as long as Grunfeld was in charge.

