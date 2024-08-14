WNBA All-Star 2025 Will Reportedly Be Hosted In Indianapolis

As the WNBA continues to grow, big league events are becoming a bigger deal for general sports fans. This year’s WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix was a big draw, helped by the fact that every Olympic year the WNBA has the best All-Star game format of any league, pitting Team USA against the WNBA All-Stars — many of whom feel snubbed by USA Basketball.

That won’t be the case again until 2028, but in 2025 the league will look to continue building on the incredible momentum the league is carrying this year. To do so, they’re going to take All-Star Weekend to Indianapolis for the first time ever, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. The Fever have been part of the WNBA for 25 seasons, but have never played host to All-Star Weekend. That will change next year, as the WNBA world will descend on Indianapolis — a year after they hosted NBA All-Star Weekend.

Beyond being a very good events city, Indianapolis also has become one of the central focuses of the women’s basketball world thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark. Clark was one of three All-Stars from the Fever this year, as the 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell joined her in Phoenix. The Fever hope to be building off of a potential playoff appearance this year in 2025, and the Indiana faithful will get to show their support for the league as a whole at the All-Star Game.