WNBA Players Are ‘What Makes A Hero’ In A New Captain Marvel Trailer

02.17.19 18 mins ago

Marvel Studios

In the latest Captain Marvel trailer, the trailer’s overarching theme is simple: discover what makes a hero. This latest interpretation includes real life superheroes though, WNBA players.

This year’s All-Star weekend , some of the WNBA’s best and brightest have been on the center stage. Both A’ja Wilson and Stefanie Dolson participated in the Ruffles Celebrity All Star Game, while future and current Hall of Famer’s Sue Bird and Dawn Staley coached on opposing sides of the game. So you had to expect that something more epic was in store to help build hype this soon-arriving WNBA season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain Marvel
TAGSCaptain MarvelDIANA TAURASIWNBA

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP