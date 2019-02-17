WNBA Players Are ‘What Makes A Hero’ In A New Captain Marvel Trailer

Marvel Studios

In the latest Captain Marvel trailer, the trailer’s overarching theme is simple: discover what makes a hero. This latest interpretation includes real life superheroes though, WNBA players.

This year’s All-Star weekend , some of the WNBA’s best and brightest have been on the center stage. Both A’ja Wilson and Stefanie Dolson participated in the Ruffles Celebrity All Star Game, while future and current Hall of Famer’s Sue Bird and Dawn Staley coached on opposing sides of the game. So you had to expect that something more epic was in store to help build hype this soon-arriving WNBA season.