The WNBPA Has Opted Out Of The CBA To Negotiate A New Deal

11.01.18 1 hour ago

WNBA

The issue of WNBA player salaries has become a much bigger topic of discussion over the last year, as top stars in the league have made it clear that they are not happy with their compensation, which is fixed by the league and, most importantly, those numbers were determined prior to the most league’s most recent TV deal.

On Thursday, the WNBPA announced they would be opting out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement in a move most expected, as they hope to remedy the issue of player pay and work conditions through new negotiations with the league.

TAGSWNBA

