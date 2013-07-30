Report: WNBA Considering Adding A Dunk Contest

Even five years ago, it would’ve been virtually impossible. But with the way the women’s game is growing, the WNBA is considering adding a dunk contest next year to All-Star Weekend, reports ESPN.com.

Brittney Griner is obviously the attention-grabber, but the WNBA’s Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles, Elizabeth Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike and Maya Moore can all dunk, and Parker infamously beat J.R. Smith and Josh Smith in a dunk contest during the McDonalds High School All-American celebration in 2004 (though anyone who watched it knows the scoring system was just stupid).

But the favorite would have to be the rookie Griner, who dunks regularly and puts on a show in warmups for fans.

“Definitely would have something that the fans would love,” she told ESPN.com. “It would be a nice addition to the weekend and I got a couple of things I’d pull out for it.”

As reported, WNBA president Laurel Richie told The Associated Press that the powers that be have discussed the idea and that it is under consideration to replace the now-defunct skills and three-point contests. While the WNBA has never had a dunk contest before, 15 years ago the ABL had one of its own, and Sylvia Crawley brought the house down with a couple of creative dunks. Since then, the game has been growing by leaps and bounds.

There probably wouldn’t be any 360s or players going through-the-legs, but I’d definitely watch this.

