The WNBA playoff semifinal series were both scheduled to tip-off on Sunday afternoon, with the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces serving as the early game, with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm set for the late game.

However, just a half hour before tipoff of the Lynx-Storm game, the league announced that they were postponing that game due to inconclusive COVID-19 tests from players out of an abundance of caution, planning to reschedule it for a later date once they can get firm test results back.

Statement from the Seattle Storm. pic.twitter.com/8Wp2JQbLAE — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 20, 2020

It’s the first instance of such test results in either the WNBA or NBA playoffs and provides some insight into how those will be handled, with the players in question going into isolation until they produce negative tests — or a conclusive positive test — and games being postponed rather than making teams play without key players in a playoff series. That latter part wasn’t fully known, but it makes the most sense for how to handle such a situation, as no one would want to have a series swung by an inconclusive test.

Hopefully all subsequent tests will return as negative and the game can go on and be rescheduled soon with both teams having their full rosters available to them.