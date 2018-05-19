The WNBA Came Out In Support Of Planned Parenthood Amid New Funding Threats

Friday was opening night for the 2018-2019 WNBA season, and amid all that excitement, unfortunately, there was a dark cloud looming over the proceedings.

According to The New York Times, President Trump has re-instituted a so-called “gag rule” regarding abortion rights, which essentially prevents healthcare providers from making abortion referrals under threat of losing their federal funding in the administration’s latest assault on women’s reproductive rights in America.

It’s designed to directly affect organizations like Planned Parenthood, and in the wake of that announcement, WNBA president Lisa Borders tweeted out the following statement of support on behalf of the league reaffirming their commitment to the entities that continue the crusade for women’s rights.

